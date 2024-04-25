2024 NFL Draft: Who Do Jaguars Take in Final Mock?
The 2024 NFL Draft is finally here.
In fewer than 12 hours, the Jacksonville Jaguars will be making a first-round selection that will have ramifications for years to come.
So, what do we think happens?
We have had some hits and some misses over the years. I predicted Isaiah Simmons and Justin Jefferson in 2020 and, well, that didn't happen.
2021 was easier with Trevor Lawrence at No. 1. We then predicted Alabama defensive lineman Chrsitian Barmore at No. 25, though, and that was a miss.
We got Travon Walker right in 2022. In 2023, we identified offensive line but chose the wrong player in O'Cyrus Torrence.
So that is our record when predicting the Jaguars' first-round pick over the years. And I can honestly say I feel less confident about the Jaguars' first-round direction this year than I have any other year. I think that is largely because of where the Jaguars are picking in the first, but also because I see three different but very realistic scenarios for their pick.
Without further ado, here is our guess on tonight's first round.
No. 1, Chicago Bears: USC QB Caleb Williams
The sure thing happens at No. 1.
No. 2, Washington Commanders: LSU QB Jayden Daniels
While there has been a lot of debate here, I just don't see anyone but Daniels being the pick here.
No. 3, New England Patriots: Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy
The Patriots could move down, but it seems like they are going to stick at 3 and take Robert Kraft's next golden boy.
No. 4, Arizona Cardinals: Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr.
Another team that could move down for more picks, but it makes just as much sense for the Cardinals to take the best receiver prospect in years.
No. 5, Minnesota Vikings (via Los Angeles Chargers): UNC QB Drake Maye
The Vikings land their franchise quarterback and can breathe a sigh of relief.
No. 6, New York Giants: LSU WR Malik Nabers
The Giants don't land their quarterback and instead have to take a potential No. 1 receiver. Not a bad consolation prize.
No. 7, Tennessee Titans: Notre Dame OL Joe Alt
Maybe they consider Rome Odunze here, but taking the best offensive lineman in the class is a smart move.
No. 8, Atlanta Falcons: Washington WR Rome Odunze
The Falcons can take the best player available here, and that has to be Rome Odunze.
No. 9, Chicago Bears: Texas DL Byron Murphy
The Bears add the draft's top interior pass-rusher, who happens to be a perfect fit for Matt Eberflus' offense.
No. 10, New York Jets: Penn State OL Olumuyiwa Fashanu
They could go with Brock Bowers here, but offensive line is the wise long-term move.
No. 11, Los Angeles Chargers (via Minnesota Vikings): Alabama OL JC Latham
Jim Harbaugh is likely salivating over the idea of adding the hulking and athletic JC Latham to his program.
No. 12, Jacksonville Jaguars (via Denver Broncos): Toledo CB Quinyon Mitchell
So, here is where I am at with the Jaguars. I see three scenarios.
Scenario A: The Jaguars stick at No. 17 and hope to take one of Quinyon Mitchell, Terrion Arnold, or Kool-Aid McKinstry.
Scenario B: The Jaguars trade down into the 20s with an offensive line-needy team and take McKinstry.
Scenario C: The Jaguars trade up to take the cornerback of their choice and kick off the cornerback run.
I think the Jaguars would love scenario B, though there is the question of whether they really want to add later picks in a draft that most evaluators thinks falls off a cliff early on Day 3. If the Jaguars could add 2025 picks or a Day 2 pick, it would be a boon, but that remains to be seen.
That brings me to predict scenario C. There simply has been too much smoke around the Jaguars and moving up to ignore it, even if it doesn't seem like a true Baalke move. But I think Baalke and the Jaguars will know they need to get ahead of the Raiders and Colts if they want the cornerback of their choosing.
So, why Mitchell over Arnold? Arnold has the big school pedigree that Baalke loves, but Baalke has taken a small-school defensive back in the first round before with Jimmie Ward. Mitchell is bigger, stronger, and faster, which makes me think a traits-focused general manager like Baalke would lean toward him. This is just a gut guess, but this is where I am at. Jaguatrs give up the No. 96 pick in this scenario and get their guy.
No. 13, Las Vegas Raiders: Alabama CB Terrion Arnold
The Raiders get one of the biggest personalities in the draft and a potential lock down corner.
No. 14, New Orleans Saints: Georgia TE Brock Bowers
The Saints need an offensive lineman but it is also hard to imagine they pass on a weapon like Bowers.
No. 15, Indianapolis Colts: Texas WR Xavier Worthy
I buy the smoke on Xavier Worthy as the No. 4 receiver, even if I don't agree with it. He would be an electric weapon for a young quarterback, though.
No. 16, Seattle Seahawks: Iowa DB Cooper DeJean
Cooper DeJean could remind Mike McDonald a lot of Kyle Hamilton in terms of usage.
No. 17, Denver Broncos (via Jacksonville Jaguars): Alabama EDGE Dallas Turner
The Broncos pick up draft capital and ensure they have EDGE depth entering the season with the versatile Turner.
No. 19, Los Angeles Rams: LSU WR Brian Thomas Jr.
Imagine a Rams offense with Puka Nacua, Cooper Kupp, and a big-bodied 4.3 receiver.
No. 20, Pittsburgh Steelers: Oregon State OL Taliese Fuaga
The Pittsburgh Steelers continue to focus on the trenches with maybe the biggest bully in the entire draft class.
No. 21, Miami Dolphins: Washington OL Troy Fautanu
The Dolphins could take a aefender here, but taking a versatile offensive lineman makes sense after the departures they faced this offseason.
No. 22, Philadelphia Eagles: Georgia OL Amarius Mims
The Eagles prepare for life after Lane Johnson and go back to the Georgia well.
No. 23, Los Angeles Chargers (via Minnesota Vikings): UCLA EDGE Laiatu Latu
It is hard to figure out where Laiatu Latu goes considering his medicals, but this feels like a good fit.
No. 24, Dallas Cowboys: Oklahoma OL Tyler Guyton
The Cowboys take a raw but high-ceiling offensive tackle to slot into left tackle next to Tyler Smith.
No. 25, Green Bay Packers: Duke OL Graham Barton
Graham Barton is perhaps the most Green Bay Packers offensive lineman in recent memory. He fits like a glove.
No. 26, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: FSU EDGE Jared Verse
I wanted to slot Jared Verse earlier than this, I just couldn't find the exact right fit. He would make Tampa Bay very happy this late in the round.
No. 27, Arizona Cardinals: Clemson CB Nate Wiggins
Nate Wiggins might be the best pure cover man in the draft, he just lacks size. This would be a sound pick for the Cardinals defense.
No. 28, Alabama CB Buffalo Bills: Kool-Aid McKinstry
Kool-Aid could go off the board sooner, but this feels like the right range. It isn't a sexy pick, but he would help Buffalo refill their secondary talent.
No. 29, Detroit Lions: Missouri DL Darius Robinson
Try to tell me with a straight face that this isn't a Lions type of pick. Some team has to be the Darius Robinson team.
No. 30, Baltimore Ravens: Arizona OL Jordan Morgan
Jordan Morgan seems like a logical move for a Baltimore Ravens roster that needs to add a young offensive lineman.
No. 31, San Francisco 49ers: Washington OL Roger Rosengarten
I am buying the buzz that has seemed to surround this pick for weeks.
No. 32, Kansas City Chiefs: BYU OL Kingsley Suamataia
Andy Reid goes to his BYU roots and takes an offensive tackle that has the talent to go much sooner than this.