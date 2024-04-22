2024 NFL Draft: The Ringer Projects Star WR to the Jaguars
The dots continue to be connected for the Jacksonville Jaguars and a trade-up for a wide receiver.
Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reported Monday the Jaguars have explored a trade up in this week's NFL Draft, while also noting the Jaguars have done their homework on the draft's top wideouts. And he isn't alone, either.
In the latest mock draft from The Ringer and Ben Solak, Solak has the Jaguars trading the No. 17, No. 48 pick, and a 2025 fourth-rounder to the Atlanta Falcons for the No. 8 pick and the No. 109 pick.
"Atlanta feels like a great trade-down team. With Nabers still on the board and Chicago (and the Jets, and the Chargers, and the Broncos) lurking, anyone with a hankering for an elite wide receiver needs to get up to this spot, and Atlanta should be happy to oblige," Solak said. "There’s plenty of smoke around the Jaguars’ interest in adding a top receiver prospect to replace Calvin Ridley, who was in their long-term plans before the Titans priced them out."
Even with Gabe Davis, Christian Kirk, Zay Jones, and tight end Evan Engram all on substantial deals, the Jaguars could still be looking for a young and dynamic wideout on a rookie deal considering the market-shifting extension Trevor Lawrence will undeniably sign.
“I think it’s a very good group of receivers, obviously. I think those three that everybody is talking about are really good football players," Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke said this week.
"I think there’s some guys in the next wave that are really good football players, too. I think there’s good players like that all the way through the draft in that position. There’s going to be some later round guys that make a mark for themselves at some point in their careers in this league as well. It’s a good group, there’s a lot of variations of guys, guys strictly in the slot, guys strictly out on the perimeter. There are some guys that can move around the formations a little bit more. It’s a good group of receivers.”
Nabers, who does not turn 21 until July, entered LSU as a four-star high school recruit. In his freshman season in 2021, Nabers appeared in 11 games and started six, finishing the season with 28 catches for 417 yards and four touchdowns, earning Freshman All-SEC honors.
In 2022, Nabers appeared in 14 games and started 11 and caught 72 receptions (most in SEC) for 1,017 yards and three touchdowns. In 2023, Nabers appeared in 13 games and caught 89 receptions for 1,569 yards and 14 touchdowns. After leading the SEC in receiving, he was named a Unanimous All-American and First Team All-SEC.
The Jaguars have only traded up three times in Baalke's tenure, with two of those trades coming on Day 3. The other was a trade up to No. 27 overall for linebacker Devin Lloyd in 2022 after the Jaguars had already selected Travon Walker with the No. 1 pick.
“Yeah, there’s a lot, as you know, that goes into it. We feel good about the group that’s there at different positions that we’re focused in on a little bit," Baalke said.
"But you don’t know what’s going to happen, you really aren’t going to know what we’re going to do until maybe the 12th or 13th pick. Then, we’ll look at the opportunity to potentially move up. If we get to 16 like we did last year, then somebody calls and there’s a chance to move back one or two, you just don’t know. You’re playing it on game day.”