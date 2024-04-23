2024 NFL Draft: Conor Orr Projects Top CB to Jaguars
With the 2024 NFL Draft just over 50 hours away, finishing touches are being put on mock drafts everywhere.
That includes Sports Illustrated, with Conor Orr's latest mock draft showing the Jaguars landing one of the draft's top defenders at No. 17 in Toledo cornerback Quinyon Mitchell.
In this scenario, the Jaguars are able to stay put at their original draft spot. Mitchell is the second cornerback off the board in this mock, with Alabama cornerback Terrion Arnold going to the Atlanta Falcons at No. 8.
"Especially in Dallas and Seattle over the past two years, the addition of an aggressive, turnover-hawk cornerback changes the entire complexion of a defense and can immediately chokeslam a high-powered offense," Orr said. "Mitchell breaks up passes, forces hesitation on behalf of opposing quarterbacks, and, with the right defensive coordinator, he can be a Day 1 difference-maker. Mitchell helps the Jaguars stay a step ahead in an increasingly competitive division."
A Florida native, Quinyon Mitchell was ranked a three-star recruit by 247Sports. He was ranked the No. 1,747 recruit in the 2020 recruiting class, the No. 155 cornerback recruit, and the No. 243 recruit in Florida. Mitchell committed to Toledo over offers from Illinois, Alcorn State, Florida Atlantic, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, South Alabama, South Dakota, and USF.
Mitchell played in six games as a true freshman in 2020, recording seven tackles. In 2021, Mitchell started 13 games and recorded eight passes defended, 34 tackles, and a forced fumble.
In 2022, Mitchell led the country in passes defended with 25 and earned first-team All-MAC and third-team All-American after also recording five interceptions, 41 tackles, and four tackles for loss.
Mitchell ended his college career with a strong senior season, being named a second-team All-American and first-team All-MAC after 18 pass breakups, one interception, 41 tackles, and two tackles for loss. Mitchell ended his college career as Toledo's all-time leader in career pass breakups with 46.