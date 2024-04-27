2024 NFL Draft: Jaguars Select Texas RB Keilan Robinson at No. 167
The Jacksonville Jaguars have made their next selection in the 2024 NFL Draft, taking Texas running back and returner Keilan Robinson with the No. 167 pick.
Robinson, a former four-star recruit, started his career at Alabama before transferring to Texas in 2021. In his college career, Robinson appeared in 45 games and started five, rushing 121 times for 796 yards and eight touchdowns while catching 35 passes for 332 yards and three touchdowns.
Robinson was a star returner for the Longhorns, averaging 23.6 yards per kick return with a 95-yard return touchdown in 2023. With rule changes for returners in 2024, Robinson could find a role early.
"From a roster perspective, obviously you're going to have two returners back there. So, having two really good returners helps you a lot because they can't kick it away from the one that's back there," Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke said last week.
"So that's going to be something that you have to deal with. I think when you talk to special teams coaches, getting guys that can bump-and-release, press-and-release, get off of blocks quickly, strike-and-go, is going to be important. So, I think you're going to see some bigger bodies involved in it, if I were to guess. But I think for the most part, bringing the kickoff back into the play is going to help the guys, the [special] teams guys especially, when you build the roster with linebacker type players.”
