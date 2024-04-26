2024 NFL Draft: Who Do Jaguars Land in Day 2 Mock?
The Jacksonville Jaguars left the first round with wide receiver Brian Thomas, taking the speedy LSU star at No. 23 after trading up to No. 17. But it almost wasn't the only first-round pick the Jaguars made.
"We may have," Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke said with a smile when asked Thursday night if the Jaguars were trying to trade back up into the end of the first-round.
"We got here at the end of the draft so we may have. Read into that what you want.”
The most likely scenario is the Jaguars were trying to get to No. 32 before the Buffalo Bills opted to move down just a spot to No. 33 after a trade with the Carolina Panthers. And if the Jaguars were able to complete this trade, they would have had their choice of top defensive prospects such as Kool-Aid McKinstry, Jer'Zhan Newton, or Cooper DeJean.
So knowing the full context of the Jaguars' Thursday night, it makes sense to peg the Jaguars as a potential trade-up team in round two. They picked up three picks from the Minnesota Vikings in the trade for No. 17, so they certainly have the ammo to move up.
With that said, I am going to keep them at No. 48 and No. 96 in a two-round mock of Day 3. With that in mind, I think McKinstry would be an obvious target in a move-up. If the Jaguars wanted to get a deal done early into the second round to land him, I wouldn't be shocked. I would expect him to go in the first three to five picks of the second round.
No. 48: Rutgers CB Max Melton
The Jaguars' biggest needs are undoubtedly in the secondary and along the front seven, the two areas I think the Jaguars could hone in on. The Jaguars could still go offensive line or perhaps even linebacker, but I think they want to find another press cornerback for Ryan Nielsen's scheme. I ultimately do not think the Jaguars had just adding Ronald Darby in mind when they talked about adding to the cornerback room throughout the offseason.
With McKinstry not an option here, arguably the most proven press cornerback on the board is Rutgers cornerback Max Melton. The brother of Green Bay Packers wide receiver Bo Melton, the younger Melton has some of the best press coverage reps on film of any cornerback in the class, has plenty of length, tested superbly, and has the toughness that general manager Trent Baalke covets.
Melton isn't the prototypical size for a Baalke cornerback, but he makes as much as any cornerback in this range and the Jaguars' secondary staff was at his pro day to see him work in person. I could see a defensive lineman here too such as Maason Smith,
No. 96: Notre Dame OL Blake Fisher
I bet the Jaguars would love for a defensive lineman or edge rusher to be of good value here, but it is tough to imagine they are. Instead, they can land an athletic offensive lineman who can be a true long-term pick with starter potential. That is a pretty good outcome for this late in this particular draft.
With Cam Robinson and Walker Little both entering contract years, the Jaguars could land their future swing tackle and a potential future starter in the athletic Blake Fisher. The Notre Dame right tackle once beat out No. 5 pick Joe Alt for the starting left tackle role before an injury opened the door to Alt starting.
Fisher comes with experience at both tackle spots but is still a bit raw. He will need some time developing before he is ready to be thrust into action. And at offensive tackle, the Jaguars actually have the opportunity to have that kind of patience.