2024 NFL Draft: Xavier Legette Among Top-30 Visits For the Jaguars
The Jacksonville Jaguars have hosted one of this year's most intriguing wide receivings on a pre-draft top-30 visit.
According to Justin Melo of The Draft Network, South Carolina wide receiver Xavier Legette took a key pre-draft visit with the Jaguars. Considering the Jaguars' need for a wide receiver, it seems there is a real chance Legette could be an option at No. 48 overall.
Legette, 23, appeared in 11 games and started three in 2019, recording nine catches for 80 yards and a touchdown. In 2020, Legette started six games and caught seven passes for 113 yards. In 2021, Legette appeared in 11 games and started four, catching eight passes for 63 yards.
Legette appeared in 13 games and started seven in 2022 in his best season up to that point, catching 18 passes for 167 yards and three touchdowns. He then had a career year again in 2023, exploding for 71 catches for 1,255 yards and seven touchdowns, leading the team in receiving and earning Second-Team All-SEC honors.
While the Jaguars signed wide receiver Gabe Davis to a three-year deal in free agency, there has been plenty of smoke in the Jaguars showing interest in the top wide receivers in this year's class. If the Jaguars don't land one of the elite receiver prospects, they could pivot to taking a pass-catcher at No. 48 or No. 96 -- or later.
“I think it’s a very good group of receivers, obviously. I think those three that everybody is talking about are really good football players. I think there’s some guys in the next wave that are really good football players, too," Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke said last week.
"I think there’s good players like that all the way through the draft in that position. There’s going to be some later round guys that make a mark for themselves at some point in their careers in this league as well. It’s a good group, there’s a lot of variations of guys, guys strictly in the slot, guys strictly out on the perimeter. There are some guys that can move around the formations a little bit more. It’s a good group of receivers.”