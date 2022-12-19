3 Observations on Cam Robinson’s Injury, What It Means for the Jaguars’ Offense

With the Jaguars being down a key tackle, it will be up to their offensive line depth to hold up for a playoff run.

The Jacksonville Jaguars won't have starting left tackle Cam Robinson as they make a playoff push over the final three weeks, a blow to an offensive that has scored 70 points over the last two weeks.

Robinson, who started the first 14 games of the 2022 season, injured his knee late in Sunday's 40-34 win over the Dallas Cowboys. On Monday, Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said the injury, which he classified as a meniscus injury and not an ACL injury, would force Robinson to miss the rest of the season.

But what does the Robinson injury mean for the Jaguars and the offense moving forward?

Walker Little has suddenly become one of the team's most important players

There has understandably been a lot said and printed about Walker Little and the Jaguars' selection of him at No. 45 overall in 2021. He has started just three games in his first 31 regular-season games as an NFL tackle, with all three coming at the end of last season as Robinson was dealing with the Covid-19 protocol. Otherwise, the top-50 pick has watched from the bench as Robinson and right tackle Jawaan Taylor took care of the edges of Jacksonville's offensive line.

But after just 21 snaps in the first 13 games of the season, Little spent 30 snaps on Sunday going in at both left and right tackle due to injuries, the most time he has seen in a game since Week 18 a year ago. Ultimately he spent 15 of those 30 snaps at left tackle, giving him a chance to get back to his natural spot after he spent all of training camp competing Jawaan Taylor for the right tackle spot.

Now, after years of watching Robinson and Taylor take the lion's share of the reps at tackle, Little will get his chance. And with the Jaguars facing a strong pass-rush vs. the New York Jets on Thursday, Little has suddenly gone from afterthought backup to one of the most important players on the roster over the next month.

Injury is a tough ending to what had been Robinson's best year as a pro

The injury to Cam Robinson is an unfortunate one for several reasons. Robinson was seen as a legit leader among the Jaguars' offensive linemen, with his voice being right there with Brandon Scherff's in terms of influence. Anytime a young line loses its leader like the Jaguars' line did this week, there should be a concern. But what only worsens the loss of Robinson is the fact the Jaguars were getting the best version of Robinson in 2022.

After signing a three-year contract extension in the offseason, Robinson was on pace to finish with the fewest pressures allowed in his career. There have been some down moments and games, but overall Robinson has played the best football of his career in 2022. Losing a starter is never a good thing, but this time it appears to have happened just as Robinson, one of the few players on the roster with playoff experience, was hitting his stride.

How Trevor Lawrence can help mitigate the loss of Robinson

While Walker Little will clearly be the most important part of the equation to replace Robinson, it shouldn't be understated the impact that quarterback Trevor Lawrence has to have on the offensive line. Lawrence has done an excellent job since he was drafting of elevating the play of the offensive line, whether it be with quick decision-making, pocket movement and awareness or his ability to extend plays with his athleticism. With Robinson now out for the year, they will need Lawrence to show up in this regard more than ever.

Despite ranking 13th among all quarterbacks in pressured dropbacks according to PFF, Lawrence ranks fifth in the NFL in sack percentage. Among all quarterbacks with at least 10 starts over the last two seasons, Lawrence's sack percentage of 4.84% is sixth in the NFL and behind only Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes, Dak Prescott, Josh Allen and Justin Herbert. Lawrence has been one of the best in the NFL at avoiding sacks since he was drafted, and they will need him to continue this with Robinson now out of the lineup.