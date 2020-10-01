3 Offensive Keys For the Jaguars In Cincinnati Vs. the Bengals

The storylines are aplenty as the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-2) prepare to take on the Cincinnati Bengals (0-2-1) on Sunday. There is the return of Jay Gruden, former Bengals offensive coordinator, and the return of former Bengals tight end Tyler Eifert.

There’s the face-off between the surprise quarterback star Gardner Minshew and the Heisman Trophy winning No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow. There are two teams clawing to crash the playoff race.

But if all of those outside distractions are stripped away, there are still two teams who must game plan. Here are three offensive keys for the Jaguars and the offense as they face the Bengals.

STOP THE PASS RUSH

Jags tight end and former Bengal Tyler Eifert took his lumps blocking the Cincinnati front seven in practice for seven years. While some names have come and gone, those that remain still stand out to Eifert.

“I think guys like Carl Lawson, Sam Hubbard, they’re really good players and we’re going to have our hands full. We just have to make sure we use good technique. I mean they’re big, explosive guys. You have Carlos Dunlap that can really get after the passer.

“So, just practicing against those guys for so long, [I know that] they’re tough to block. We just have to stay true to our fundamentals and make sure we have good footwork and technique and those types of things and it’ll make our job a little bit easier. That will be a good matchup.”

Lawson (58) already has three sacks on the year. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Dunlap, Hubbard, and Lawson will receive special attention from the Jaguars offense. The trio can cause a long day for Jacksonville quarterback Gardner Minshew II. Lawson is tied for fifth in the NFL currently with three sacks on the season.

"They have a good defensive line,” adds Gruden.

“I think with Geno Atkins, if he plays, he’s one of the better interior defensive linemen. Obviously, they have the outside edge pressure with [Carlos] Dunlap and [Sam] Hubbard. They’re both very good players. They bring in No. 58 from Auburn [Carl Lawson], he’s a great pass rusher. Linebackers are getting better.”

Atkins was listed on the Bengals Wednesday injury report as a limited participant with a shoulder injury.

Minshew—who talked to reporters on Wednesday about increased pocket awareness and escaping the rush—knows he’ll have to be even more aware of that rushing pressure on Sunday.

“First thing you watch [is that] they play really hard. I think they have a very good, physical front. They play downhill. They are good at the point of attack."

PUT ROBINSON IN ADVANTAGEOUS PERSONNEL GROUPINGS

In the Jaguars Week 3 game versus Miami, Gruden noticed one player stand out.

"I think if you watched him on tape against Miami, he’s probably, arguably, the best player on the team out there on offense.”

That’s arguably been the case in each of the Jaguars games through three weeks. And it must continue on Sunday in Cincinnati. After watching tape from the Bengals first three games, Gruden sees a way for that to happen.

“Cleveland [Browns] kind of got [Cincinatti] in some personnel groupings and ran the ball effectively with Nick Chubb. Hopefully, we can do the same thing, try to keep them off balance a little bit which will open up plays down the field.”

Chubb—who currently has the 4th most yards in the league through three weeks—rushed for a season high 22 carries and season high 124 yards against the Bengals, along with two touchdowns in the Browns win.

Robinson, in comparison, currently has the 11th most yards in the league through three weeks and the third most receiving yardage for a running back. Robinson’s ability to do both will make finding those advantageous matchups within personnel groupings that Gruden mentioned that much simpler for Minshew.

Explains Minshew, “a guy that’s that good after the catch, knowing that as you work through your progression, you drop to four so you can still come down to your last option and still get good yards out of that, that’s been very nice to have.”

SCORE FIRST…OR AT LEAST QUICKLY

In each of the Jaguars' three games thus far, the offense has taken the field down 7-0. There isn’t too much they can do about that if the opposing offense gets the ball first and scores. Jags Head Coach Doug Marrone has talked this week about changing his philosophy and possibly taking the ball first if they win the toss, as opposed to deferring, which is what he has done.

Gruden says that decision is completely Marrone’s, but he has to do a better job with whatever situation the offense has been given.

“If we do get the ball, it’s our job to make sure we make it count. If we don’t get the ball, we’re down 7-0, 3-0, or 0-0, we have to make each drive count. We have to come out to a faster start, whether it’s the first drive of the game or after a long drive by the opposing team.

“We both have to execute a lot better early in the games to give our guys some momentum and some juice. Sometimes, as a pro athlete, you get down early, it’s hard to get out of that funk. We have to do a better job if that does happen. We have to keep grinding and keep pushing and somebody has to take us over the top to get us some momentum back.

“We have to be able to play with a lead. We have to be able to play without a lead. So it’s a good learning experience for our guys, but we do have to do a better job starting fast.”

Robinson has been a bright spot and dependable scorer for the Jags. © Andrew Nelles / Tennessean.com

The Jaguars have trailed at the end of the first quarter in each of their games and been outscored 35-7 during that time. As the offense looks to carry the Jags to their next win, Minshew says a first quarter win can be a difference maker.

“It’d be huge. I think it’s a goal of ours just to jump out early and let our defense go hunt. That’s one of the best things that they do, really, they can get after the passer and rush and cover. I think they’re at their best when they do that. We have to do a better job at jumping out and giving them that lead.”

BONUS…WATCH THE SAFETIES

Minshew: “Looking in the backend, they have some very talented guys. Former first-round pick, Jessie Bates [III], safety, he plays really well all over the field. He’s a challenge. You always have to know where he is and [it’s] something we’re looking forward to facing.”

Gruden: “Obviously they have an excellent safety [Jessie Bates III]. He covers a lot of ground, very active. Their corners are aggressive. So it’s going to be a tough matchup and they do a great job. Their defensive coordinator [Lou Anarumo] does a great job of mixing up man and zone, like most coordinators do, some good blitz packages, so it’ll be a good challenge.”