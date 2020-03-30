4 Early Potential Breakout Candidates for the Jaguars' 2020 Season

Times are certainly changing at TIAA Bank Field. With the amount of roster turnover the Jacksonville Jaguars have had this offseason, it could be hard to identify many familiar faces.

No longer are stalwarts like cornerback A.J. Bouye or defensive lineman Calais Campbell on the roster, each finding themselves traded for 2020 draft picks. Meanwhile, the Jaguars are experiencing their first offseason since 2016 without Jalen Ramsey on the roster, while veteran defensive end Yannick Ngakoue has made it clear he no longer wishes to play for Jacksonville.

These are just some of the team's subtractions since last season, with other cases such as Nick Foles and Marcell Dareus falling into the category of "No longer Jaguars".

With all of these changes, the Jaguars are going to need other players to step up breakout to become not only the faces of the team, but establish themselves as part of the foundation upon which the future of the franchise will be built upon.

The Jaguars saw a few young players have breakout seasons and establish themselves as core pieces in 2019, with defensive end Josh Allen and wide receiver D.J. Chark the two most notable cases. For the Jaguars to find success in 2020, they will need current, and potentially future, players to follow the example of Allen and Chark.

This is an early look at the Jaguars' breakout candidates for next season since April's NFL Draft can obviously impact the complexion of the team. With that said, we have identified four players who make sense as potential breakout players next season.

S Ronnie Harrison

Widely expected to become the leader of the secondary with Bouye no longer in the picture, 2020 will be a big season for third-year safety Ronnie Harrison. The 22-year-old safety has played a lot of snaps for the Jaguars since being drafted in the third round in the 2018 NFL Draft (1,161 total snaps, 28 career games, 22 starts) but the expectations have never been higher for Harrison than they will be entering next season.

Harrison flashed a lot of talent as an inconsistent rookie in 2018, and he showed throughout 2019 that he has the potential to be a game-changing player when he is on his game, something the Jaguars don't exactly have in bunches on the defensive roster right now. In two seasons, Harrison has recorded three interceptions, three sacks, one fumble recovery, and five tackles for loss, giving him the track record for flashes of splash plays. With more responsibilities likely being added to Harrison's plate, he could take yet another step forward in 2020 and become one of the most impactful players on the defense thanks to his ability to create turnovers.

OL Will Richardson

With the addition of offensive coordinator Jay Gruden to the Jaguars' coaching staff this season, the team's offensive scheme will undoubtedly undergo a major makeover. One specific change could be a shift away from power and gap runs that the Jaguars have utilized over the years, with past Gruden offense's being centered around a zone-blocking scheme for the run game.

Which Jaguars' offensive lineman not named Brandon Linder could benefit the most from this possible change? Third-year offensive lineman Will Richardson, one of the best athletes among the Jaguars' entire offensive line. He has more agility and smoothness to his game than fellow right guard A.J. Cann, and 2020 will also present him with a full offseason of training and practice at guard, something he didn't get in 2019 as he changed positions numerous times due to injuries across the Jaguars' offensive line. Considering all the factors, Richardson could be primed to become a major factor for the Jaguars' offense next season.\

DL Dawuane Smoot

With Campbell sent to the Baltimore Ravens earlier in March, a big void was created along the Jaguars' nickel pass-rushing rotations. Campbell had been utilized on the edge and on the interior on countless third downs in his three seasons with the Jaguars, but someone will have to fill in following his departure.

The top candidate to do so? Fourth-year defensive lineman Dawuane Smoot, who had the best year of his career in 2019. After going the first two years of his career without a sack, the 2017 third-round selection was fourth in sacks for the Jaguars in 2019 after recording six sacks, along with a career-high in tackles for loss with six, and a career-high in quarterback hits with seven. Smoot's snaps are a lock to take a big jump with Campbell out of the picture, whether it is in the base defense or in passing situations. If he can repeat his 2019 season, he could take big advantage of his situation while in a contract year.

TE Josh Oliver

While the Jaguars have added Tyler Eifert to the offense, Josh Oliver is still positioned to play a big role in Gruden's offense. Gruden has traditionally employed multiple tight ends in his schemes, and Oliver has the backing of the Jaguars' in his favor due to the fact that he was a third-round pick in 2019, making him the highest-drafted Jaguars' tight end in general manager Dave Caldwell's eight-year tenure.

Oliver played in only four games last season, catching three passes for 15 yards, but his skill set suggests he can be a playmaker for the Jaguars in the passing game as long as he stays healthy. He is a big-framed (6-foot-5, 250-pounds) player whose college film was littered with instances of him adjusting and winning the fight for the ball while in the air, a strong indication that he could be a big part of the Jaguars' red-zone offense as they look to reverse their red-zone fortunes.