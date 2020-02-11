5 Free Agent DEs the Jaguars Could Target if They Lose Out on Yannick Ngakoue

The biggest question mark surrounding the Jacksonville Jaguars for the last several months has been what will the future hold for the team and defensive end Yannick Ngakoue. And when a situation is as unpredictable as this one is, contingency plans are required.

Ngakoue, 24, will be a free agent on Mar. 18 after playing out the final year of his four-year rookie deal with the Jaguars without a new contract before the 2019 season. Ngakoue was seeking a big-money contract extension last summer, but contract talks between his camp and the Jaguars broke down, leading to a period of uncertainty, passive-aggressiveness, and the reality that the NFL is a business first and foremost.

The 2016 third-round selection has been one of the brightest spots of the Jaguars since he came to the team as an unheralded pass-rusher. Since then, he has recorded 37.5 sacks (second-most in team history), 42 tackles for loss, 14 fumbles, two interceptions, and 85 quarterback hits.

If, or when, Ngakoue hits free agency, the 2017 Pro Bowler will be a highly sought after talent due to his ability to generate a pass-rush and turnovers off the edge. While the Jaguars realistically shouldn't even let Ngakoue out of Jacksonville by any means, the team may have its hands tied if Ngakoue either can't agree to a deal with the team or doesn't want to play under the franchise or transition tags.

If Ngakoue isn't a Jaguar in 2020, the team needs to have its backup options prepared. Losing Ngakoue's pass-rush and turnover production would be a massive blow to a cap-strapped team that already has a lot of holes on the roster, and replacing him would have to become a top priority.

If Jacksonville were to lose Ngakoue, they could try to fill his spot alongside Josh Allen by drafting a rookie and grooming another young edge duo, or they could opt for an established veteran to come in and be the team's No. 2 defensive end behind Allen.

This year's free agent pass-rushing group is filled with mostly veterans, and Ngakoue is one of the only ascending talents in the crop. But there are still players who will be available that could help the Jaguars offset the potential loss of Ngakoue in 2020, and we have pointed out a few.

Robert Quinn

2011 first-round pick Robert Quinn will be entering his 10th season in 2020 and will be 30 during the year, but the former Rams Pro Bowl pass-rusher showed in 2019 that he hasn't exactly lost a step. In 14 games with the Dallas Cowboys, Quinn recorded 11.5 sacks (which would have led the Jaguars), 13 tackles for loss, and 22 quarterback hits. He could be asked to be primarily a pass-rusher in Jacksonville as opposed to an every-down player, which could keep him fresh and playing at a high level.

Emmanuel Ogbah

A 2016 second-round pick by the Cleveland Browns, Emmanuel Ogbah dealt with injuries in his lone year with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2019, but he still provided some pass rush opposite of Frank Clark and Chris Jones. In 10 games (four starts) Ogabh recorded 5.5 sacks, six tackles for loss, and 11 quarterback hits. He doesn't have an especially high ceiling, but he is a solid player who also has edge setting ability vs. the run.

Mario Addison

Another 10-year veteran, Carolina Panthers defensive end Mario Addison will be 33 during the 2020 season and his age will likely lower his price tag. But for teams who want a veteran pass-rusher who won't be asked to be "the guy", Addison could be an intriguing short-term option due to his consistent play in recent years. He has 39 sacks in the last four seasons and hasn't had a season with fewer than nine sacks in that period. In 2019 alone, Addison recorded 9.5 sacks, six tackles for loss, and 14 quarterback hits. He may not have as high of a ceiling as Quinn, but his floor is right there with his.

Ezekiel Ansah

After Ezekiel Ansah's first three years in the NFL following being taken fifth overall in the 2013 NFL Draft by Detroit, the lanky and athletic pass-rusher looked like the next defensive superstar. He recorded eight sacks as a rookie, 7.5 in 2014, and then finally had his career year in 2015 when he totaled 14.5 sacks and 15 tackles for loss. But since then, injuries have derailed Ansah and likely made his time with the Seahawks a short one. He reached double-digit sacks (12) as recently as 2017, but has only 6.5 sacks in 18 games over the last two seasons. He likely can't be trusted to have a large role due to his lack of durability, but if he can stay healthy he has the potential to make an impact.

Bruce Irvin

Playing as mostly a situational pass-rusher for the Panthers in 2019, Bruce Irvin had the most sacks of his career with 8.5, indicating the former 2012 first-round pick still has something left in the tank. Irvin will be 32 during the 2020 season so he doesn't have the upside that he did when he first became a free agent in 2016, but he can still provide value to a defense as a rotational defensive end.