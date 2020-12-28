5 Observations on Jaguars Securing the No. 1 Overall Pick 2021 NFL Draft

With the No. 1 overall pick now officially belonging to the Jacksonville Jaguars, here are our thoughts on what it means moving forward.

For the first time in Jaguars history, Jacksonville holds the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft.

They have had their fair share of high picks, but the Jaguars have never once started the draft off with the top pick. As a result, the 2021 NFL Draft is likely the biggest in Jaguars team history.

But what else could the top pick for the Jaguars mean moving forward? While the 1-14 team is hapless now, could that change as a result of the No. 1 selection? We give our thoughts here.

The historical significance of this pick going to Jacksonville shouldn't be ignored

Despite Jacksonville's remarkably consistent losing ways (they have the second-worst losing % since 2018), the Jaguars have never been bad enough to pick No. 1 overall until this season. They picked No. 2 n their first two years, not even earning the top pick in the franchise's second draft following their expansion year in 1995. Mike Mularkey and Gene Smith could only bring the Jaguars down to No. 2 overall. And Gus Bradley and Dave Caldwell only picked as high as No. 3 overall following the 2013 draft.

But this year is now different. For the first time since the Jaguars franchise was birthed, they now know they will kickoff the draft and that the entire first round will run through what they do with the first pick.

The list of top-tier quarterbacks the Jaguars have passed up on over the last plus-decade is endless. Russell Wilson, Dashaun Watson, Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson ... it could go on and on. But this scenario is different. The Jaguars have never had the top pick with a chance at a generational quarterback. Now, they do.

Jacksonville didn't try to lose this much, but they are lucky they did

When the Jaguars secured the draft's top pick following the Jets' win, there were the expected reactions of, well, disrespect. The Jaguars are already viewed as one of the league's worst franchises in the eyes of many nationally, and this was propelled on Sunday when there was the perception the Jaguars were tanking to get Trevor Lawrence and the No. 1 overall pick. There were even calls to change how the NFL orders the draft, which ... hasn't ever happened.

But while this disdain was offbase for a number of reasons, with the primary one being the Cleveland Brown were universally praised for "tanking" several years ago, there are more than a few reasons to believe the Jaguars weren't tanking ... they are just truly and genuinely this bad.

It is understandable to look at how Jacksonville purged its roster this offseason and believe the Jaguars were trying to field the worst team possible. But when looking deeper, the argument doesn't hold much weight. They were forced to trade Jalen Ramsey and Yannick Ngakoue, while trading A.J. Bouye truly didn't shift any wins or losses in either direction. Releasing Leonard Fournette made the Jaguars a better football team, too.

The only move that could be seen as pro-tank would be trading Calais Campbell for a fifth-round pick to Baltimore, but if trading a 33-year-old defensive lineman with decreasing production is the biggest tanking move, then that says something.

But why doesn't the firing of Dave Caldwell 12 weeks into the season negates this idea? Is it not plausible that the Jaguars, who had been steering toward cap trouble for years, had finally met the end of their line and had to reshape the roster in a major way to even give them a chance to field one?

And finally, it simply isn't in the DNA of players or coaches to lose on purpose.

Besides, the Jaguars were forced to start players at multiple key positions that they picked up off the street out of necessity due to injuries at cornerback, defensive line, and running back. They attempted a fake punt to try to get some momentum; it worked, too, but was negated due to a holding penalty. They were down just 13-10 at halftime.

Jacksonville tried to win on Sunday and on the 13 weeks before then. They just aren't good at it. They are a young team with injury issues and no legitimate starting-caliber quarterback on the roster. They are simply just that bad.

Luckily for them, they were the worst in the NFL at it at just the right time.

This is the best year to have the No. 1 pick in nearly a decade, marking Sunday as a momentous day for the Jaguars

Getting the No. 1 pick when you are a quarterback-needy team is always worthy of celebration. We have seen several teams in recent years turn around their fortunes with a star triggerman under center. This is the case for the Jaguars, of course, but it should be noted that this is the best year to get the No. 1 pick since 2012, and perhaps even before that.

Joe Burrow, Kyler Murray, and Baker Mayfield are all good quarterbacks ... but none are Trevor Lawrence. Sure, he has yet to play in an NFL game, but the tape is the tape. He is regarded as the best quarterback prospect since Andrew Luck, Peyton Manning, and John Elway for a reason.

As impressive as other recent No. 1 picks are, it would be hard to consider any to be on Lawrence's tier. As a result, the Jaguars were the NFL's worst team at just the right time. There is a good reason there was such rejoice in Northeast Florida and such despair for the Gang Green's base following Sunday's results, after all.

Jaguars' GM opening and eventual HC opening have become that much more attractive

The Jaguars already had one of the more enticing general manager openings in the NFL before they had the No. 1 pick. When they were projected to pick No. 2, they still had the most projected cap space in the NFL in 2021, 11 draft picks in April (including four in the first two rounds), and some young, cheap talent to build around.

The same reasons factor into potential head coach prospects. The Jaguars have yet to officially fire head coach Doug Marrone, but it would be a massive surprise if they didn't have a new coach on the sidelines in 2021.

But now, each of those jobs looks that much sweeter. The difference between having the No. 2 overall pick and Zach Wilson/Justin Fields compared to the No. 1 overall pick and Trevor Lawrence is astronomically significant. Lawrence is the type of quarterback a coach could win with instantly, with the growing pains being much less prevalent than they would be with another quarterback prospect.

Jacksonville was already a prime destination for a number of reasons. With Lawrence now likely in the fold, it is clear the Jaguars are now the prime destination in the NFL's coach/general manager cycle. That is how much of a difference he makes.

Expect more Jaguars' primetime games in 2021

Can you remember the last time the Jaguars played in a primetime game that wasn't Thursday Night Football? Neither can we. But with Trevor Lawrence and the No. 1 overall pick now in tow, this should change.

The last time the Jaguars played on Monday Night Football was Dec. 5, 2011. The last time they played on Sunday Night Football was Oct. 5, 2008. Few teams have been as ignored in primetime games as the Jaguars, and for good reason. They were scheduled to play on SNF in 2018, but that game was flexed out after the Jaguars had a terrible losing streak to derail their season.

That will likely change in 2021, however. The Jaguars are already set to play against the NFC West and AFC East. Games against Joe Burrow, Tua Tagovailoa, Kyler Murray, Russell Wilson, and a revenge game against Jalen Ramsey will all be incredibly enticing considering the Jaguars will be bringing the No. 1 pick to the show. We just saw the Bengals grab two primetime games thanks to Joe Burrow, after all.

It makes sense why the Jaguars haven't gotten a lot of national exposure, but that will likely have to do a complete 180 once the NFL's biggest college prospect is in town.