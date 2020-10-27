Anthony Lynn: Chargers Made James Robinson Look Like "Earl Campbell at Times"

While the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-6) failed to snap their six-game losing streak in Los Angeles in Week 7, one player stood out above the loss and had a legitimate breakout game: undrafted rookie running back James Robinson.

Robinson is far from the secret he was to begin the season, but he is still a bit under the radar due to Jacksonville's lack of extensive usage of the young back. That changed in the 39-29 loss to the Chargers though, with Robinson setting career highs in carries (22), rushing yards (119), touches (26) and yards from scrimmage (137), while also scoring two touchdowns -- one via the ground and one as a receiver.

Robinson was consistently churning out yards against the Chargers usually stout rush defense, accounting for 12 of the team's 29 points and 137 of the team's 294 net yards (46.6%). According to Pro Football Reference, a lot of his damage came after contact, with him tying a career-high in broken tackles (3) and gaining 63 yards after contact.

Robinson's ability to plow through the middle of the Chargers' defense was so evident that Los Angeles head coach Anthony Lynn threw hefty praise at the rookie when asked Monday about his team's tackling issues in Week 7.

"Well in the secondary it wasn't very good, I think it showed at times. And we made that young man look like Earl Campbell at times," Lynn said about Robinson.

"I think we just didn't know that -- we weren't that familiar with that running back and we underestimated him."

For Lynn to admit the Chargers openly underestimated Robinson is notable in of itself, let alone the fact that Lynn compared him to one of the best running backs in the history in the game. But for the compliment to come from Lynn is even more noteworthy considering Lynn's experience at the running back position.

Lynn spent seven seasons in the NFL as a running back and served as a running backs coach on various staffs for almost 15 seasons, giving him extensive knowledge of the running back position. And in his eyes, the Jaguars' feature back was an effective and surprising rusher in Week 7.

"He was more powerful than I thought and he had a heck of a stiff arm. So he did a good job," Lynn said. "He ran yard, he created YAC (yards after contact). I give him credit, but we have to do a better job of tackling."

So far, Robinson has rushed 107 times for 481 yards (4.5 yards per carry) and four touchdowns, giving him one more rushing score in seven games than Fournette had in 15 last season. Robinson is currently seventh in the league in rushing yards (third in AFC, second among rookies), while also catching 27 passes for 225 yards and two touchdowns.

Through seven games, it is hard to say that Robinson hasn't been the team's best offensive player. Considering Robinson was an afterthought during the draft process and then had only two teams (the Jaguars and 49ers) call him after the draft to recruit the Illinois State running back, it says a lot that he has established himself as the team's lead back.

"I think that he has really done a great job. The plays he makes and the things he does, it's not like a rookie. The effort that he plays with, you probably don't get as good of a feel for it watching the game on TV, compared to on the sideline, of how hard he plays," Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone said about Robinson after the game on Sunday.

"I thought that play where he scored on the pass, where he was able to take that ball and get it on the pylon, for a young running back, he is a guy that plays like a veteran. He really does."