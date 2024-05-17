Antonio Johnson Named Jaguars' 2024 Breakout Candidate
The Jacksonville Jaguars are now entering the fourth year of their rebuild and will be expecting some heavy contributions from their last three draft classes entering this season. As a result, a number of young Jaguars have the chance to be a true breakout player.
While there are a host of Jaguars who could fit into these parameters, Pro Football Focus landed on second-year defensive back Antonio Johnson as the Jaguars' top breakout candidate.
"The Jaguars’ secondary will look different in 2024, with Darnell Savage and Ronald Darby helping to replace Darious Williams, Rayshawn Jenkins and Tre Herndon. Despite the additions, Johnson is a strong in-house option to break out. The 2023 fifth-round selection earned a good 73.8 overall grade on just 172 snaps, checking boxes in tackling, coverage and even pass rush," PFF said. "Whether in the slot or box, Johnson should play more for a Jacksonville defense that ranked 24th in expected points added (EPA) allowed per play from Weeks 10-18."
Johnson, who the Jaguars drafted in the fifth round in the 2023 NFL Draft, opened the season as a backup before stepping into a more prominent role over the second half of the season. Johnson appeared in 13 games as a rookie, starting three. He recorded 17 tackles, one forced fumble, two interceptions, and three pass breakups as a rookie.
Johnson was arguably the Jaguars' second-best rookie contributor in 2023 behind first round offensive tackle Anton Harrison. Now the question is how Johnson will fit into a secondary that added safety Darnell Savage in free agency and drafted nickel cornerback Jarrian Jones in the third round.
“I think anymore, you’re starting to see more guys with position flexibility, just like you would offensive linemen. Guards that can play center, tackles that can play on both sides, you can move receivers around. I think it just helps your overall team and if you do have an injury at a position, you can plug and play a guy," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said in March. "Having a guy like Darnell who has that ability to play some safety, even Antonio [S Antonio Johnson] who we drafted, Antonio can play safety, he can play nickel. You got the best of both worlds out of those two guys.”