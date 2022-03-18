Baalke and Pederson Detail Why the Jaguars Signed Zay Jones

The Jacksonville Jaguars made seven major additions this past week; with the start of free agency, the Jaguars spent more than any other franchise as they threw money to starters on both sides of the ball.

But why did the Jaguars make these specific additions? What stood out to them about each player added? Thanks to comments from general manager Trent Baalke and head coach Doug Pederson on Wednesday, we can answer those questions.

Next up: wide receiver Zay Jones, who the Jaguars signed to a three-year, $24 million deal with $14 million in guarantees.

Jones, a 2017 second-round draft pick by the Buffalo Bills, appeared in 17 games for the Raiders last season and caught 47 passes for 546 yards and one touchdown.

But why exactly did the Jaguars add Jones after already signing former Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Christian Kirk to a massive deal? As Baalke and Pederson explained on Wednesday, the 6-foot-2 Jones was the next natural target after Kirk, giving the Jaguars a versatile receiver with 4.4 speed who can play both outside and inside.

Still, the Jaguars opted to go after Jones with other targets such as Allen Robinson and Marquez Valdes-Scantling still on the market. With Kirk more of a true slot receiver, why was Jones the target after the Jaguars added Kirk?

"Because we felt as a staff, both personnel and coaching were point with this, that he was the next target, the guy that we wanted to go after," Baalke said.

"Once we got Christian done we knew weren’t done going after the receiver room and it just so happens that the same agent had both of them. So it was a natural progression from getting one done to going to the next one.”

What does Jones bring to the table in Pederson and Baalke's eyes in terms of skill set, however? Considering the Jaguars have a receiver room that, today, features Kirk, Marvin Jones, Laviska Shenault and Terry Godwin -- and not DJ Chark -- it is clear that Pederson sees Jones as a receiver with a different skill set.

And in comparison to the rest of the receivers on the roster, this is certainly true. Jones offers the Jaguars more of a bigger-framed receiver on the outside in comparison to the rest of the roster, while also giving the Jaguars safer hands across the middle of the field after they struggled mightily with drops last season.

“Well, one, his time speed. He’s explosive. This guy, you watch him on film, the way he comes off the ball, his explosiveness, the aggressiveness that he plays with, the ability to stretch the field, things of that nature," Pederson said.

"He’s a big target. He’s lanky. And he really became their one-two combination when they had the issues during the season. He and I believe [Hunter] Renfrow kind of became their one-two and you see that and you see his ability to make plays down the field, contested catches, and things like that. Just when you put the tape on and you start watching him it starts popping off the film.”