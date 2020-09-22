Behind Enemy Lines: Previewing Jaguars vs. Dolphins

Just a few days after a tough road loss, the Jacksonville Jaguars will now have to quickly change their focus and prepare for the visiting Miami Dolphins on Thursday Night Football.

So, what are some things Jaguars fans should know about the Titans ahead of Week 3? We spoke with Alain Poupart of AllDolphins to find the answers.

Q: Ryan Fitzpatrick ... what's been the story on him this year? Any reason to think he won't start 16 games?



A: Ryan Fitzpatrick has been Ryan Fitzpatrick, some good and some bad. His numbers looked bad in Week 1 because he had three picks, but two of those came when his receivers got bumped off their route or were interfered with. Then in Week 2, he threw for over 300 yards, but the defense allowed 417 passing yards to Josh Allen and the result was another loss. Still, some Dolphins fans on social media knocked his play and called for the team to move to rookie Tua Tagovailoa. But Fitzpatrick has built a lot of equity with head coach Brian Flores and a move won’t be made just for the sake of doing it.

That said, Tua is the future of the franchise, so it makes sense to get him in the lineup at some point if it becomes clear the Dolphins have no shot at making the playoffs. The early guess was that the bye week (Nov. 22) between the two Jets games was a logical spot to make a switch, and nothing has changed that thinking. Of course, if the Dolphins start winning games and put themselves in playoff contention, then there’s no reason to make a switch.

Q: Who is a front seven defender the Jaguars will have to keep tabs on all game?



A: Is nobody an acceptable answer? The Dolphins don’t have a legitimate pass-rushing threat and that just might be their biggest problem on defense. They signed free agents Shaq Lawson and Emmanuel Ogbah in the offseason, but neither has produced so far. The Dolphins had only one sack against Buffalo, and that came when Allen just held the ball forever in the pocket. The Dolphins do like to send different players on the blitz, and that’s how they’ll get pressure — if it’s going to happen.



Q: What has happened to the pass defense to make it fall off like it has?



There are a few factors, starting with the lack of a pass rush. That’s just put a lot of pressure on the secondary and the DBs haven’t been able to respond. It didn’t help against Buffalo that high-priced Byron Jones left the game after four plays because of a groin injury that’s likely to keep him out of the game Thursday. Xavien Howard is still working his way back from knee problems that cut short his 2019 season, and he just doesn’t look like the same guy who went to the Pro Bowl two years. First-round pick Noah Igbinoghene looks like he has a bright future, but the way he got beat up by Bills wideout Stefon Diggs on Sunday shows he’s not ready to make an impact yet.

Q: Who is one offensive player not named DeVante Parker who should scare the Jags?



Considering the Dolphins don’t have a running play longer than 14 yards or a pass play longer than 27 yards, I’m not sure anybody fits into that category. But tight end Mike Gesicki had a huge game against Buffalo with eight catches for 130 yards, which was a single-game team record for that position. Gesicki has six touchdowns in his past eight games dating back to last season, so he’s become the one guy on the Dolphins offense that opposing defenses need to worry about.

Q: Do the dolphins have the edge protection to neutralize Josh Allen?

A: One thing the Dolphins have done pretty well this season is pass-protect, though Allen is the most dynamic pass rusher they will have faced. Rookie first-round pick Austin Jackson has absolutely looked like he belongs in his first two games at left tackle and Jesse Davis at right tackle is a solid player. That said, neither of them would be considered an elite tackle at this point and I would expect the Dolphins to provide some help on either side to deal with Allen.