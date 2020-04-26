At St. John’s University if Minnesota, the Johnnies football program has a saying.

“Just drink the Koolaid. Just drink it, trust the coach and it’s gonna work out.”

Ben Bartch trusted the motto, trusted the coaches and drank the Koolaid…or in his case, the smoothie.

In what has become an infamous association with the Oregon native, Bartch created a smoothie, concocted of protein-filled fuel and ingredients that normally don’t exist together in nature.

“I was trying to put on weight to play offensive line,” Bartch explained while on a call with local Jacksonville media following his pick at No. 116 overall to the Jaguars.

“It was just kinda like a fully functional thing. Wasn’t doing it for attention or anything, didn’t realize it would kind of blown up to the point it has now. At the time, it was just of a tool that I used kind of in my regiment for putting on mass.”

When Bartch arriving in the Twin Cities, he came in on the scale around 220 to his best estimation. By the time he left, he sat at 306. That’s an 86-pound gain. And it was largely thanks to this recipe:

-Seven eggs

-Cottage Cheese

-Grits

-Peanut Butter

-Banana

-Gatorade

The goal was to turn him into an offensive lineman and possibly down the line, an NFL prospect. And it worked.

Bartch wasted voted to the All-MIAC first team, as an Associated Press second-team All-American and named the offensive lineman of the year. As a Division-III player, he earned an invite to the Senior Bowl and the NFL Combine, walking in with an attitude he felt would catch attention.

“It was a huge week for me. Definitely a proving week but you know I walked in like I was just as good if not better than some of the other guys and I think that’s a good attitude to have.”

It paid off as at the two events, with only two years of experience at the position, he caught the attention of Jaguars Director of College Scouting Mark Ellenz.

"It’s difficult to find these offensive linemen and this is a kid that we think has a lot of upside,” explained Ellenz.

“He played very well and held his own at the Senior Bowl. It wasn’t too big for him. We think we got a lot of value in this kid and a lot of ability to grow.

“I think it might be a little bit of time, but in the end I think we have a starting player here.”

Despite what Bartch called a meeting at the Combine that went very well, the offensive lineman admits he was still a little surprised when the Jaguars gave him the call, making him the first St. John's player to be drafted since 1974.

“I think first my mindset was expect the unexpected. It’s the draft so be ready for anything or any team. So all of my meetings with the Jaguars went very well and I enjoyed their coaching staff. As far as them showing or being extra open about their interest, I didn’t necessarily pick up on any of that so I was a little surprised.”

Ellenz went on to say it’s expected Bartch will play at both tackle—where he started all 14 games as a senior— and guard, something Bartch himself said he’s “absolutely” ready to do. Shifting along the line will be easy after he learned to completely shift positions groups. Which brings us back to the smoothie.

After spending two years with the Johnnies as a tight end, Bartch had tallied a total of four receptions for 43 yards and one touchdown. With two guys ahead of him on the pecking order and a senior exodus along the offensive line, the St. John’s coaches had an idea.

“Basically they wanted me on the field and they felt like the best way to do that and help the team win was playing O-line.”

He grew into the role, quite literally, and created a future himself, albeit at the mercy of a drink few are willing to finish.

“A couple of my roomies have tried it before. I don’t know if they actually completed it. They’re just not as nasty as me I guess.”

Call it nasty or ingenious, Ben Bartch has landed himself in the NFL in his own unique way. That’s a quality that won’t change in the league.

“I try to be as genuine and honest as a person and I think a lot of who I am, I credit to my family, my faith and that’s kind of part of who I am so I do everything in that way.

“I think as long as I’m playing O-line and get a block I’m a pretty happy camper.”