JaguarReport
Top Stories
Draft
News
Game Day

Brandin Cooks Trade Bumps Jaguars Down a Spot on List of Largest Dead Cap Hits

John Shipley

When the Jacksonville Jaguars traded Nick Foles to the Chicago Bears in March for a 2020 fourth-round pick, they gained draft capital and financial flexibility for the future. But it wasn't all positives. 

Instead, they also gained a place atop one list in which no team wants to find itself: the list of the league's largest cap hits. By trading Foles to the Bears, the Jaguars rid themselves of any financial commitments to Foles past 2020, but found themselves on the hook for a massive dead cap hit this season, a figure which amounted to $18.75 million. 

This dead cap hit was projected to not only be the largest in the NFL in 2020 but was also the third-largest dead cap hit of all time according to Spotrac. 

Or at least it was until Thursday afternoon when the Los Angeles Rams traded wide receiver Brandin Cooks and a 2022 fourth-round selection to the Houston Texans for a 2020 second-round selection (No. 57 overall). 

In 2018, Cooks signed a five-year, $81 million contract with the Rams which included $49.459 million in guarantees. Due to his big deal, the Rams are now saddled with a dead cap hit that dwarves the already massive hit the Jaguars are dealing with. 

Following the Cooks trade, the Rams are now responsible for a $21.8 million dead cap hit in 2020, the largest in NFL history. This is more than $3 million over the cap hit the Jaguars are due to pay Foles in 2020, bumping the Jaguars down a spot in the list of the largest dead cap hits, moving them to second.

This, of course, doesn't make it any better that the Jaguars will pay Foles nearly $19 million in 2020 to not play for them, but it does give some context in terms of how other teams have been hit with dead cap charges. 

The Jaguars trading Foles one year into a massive four-year, $88 million contract can never be spun in a positive way. The team got out of a bad contract, sure, but taking on a massive dead cap hit at quarterback one year after they had done exactly the same thing with Blake Bortles is a reflection of the severe mismanagement of the quarterback position in Jacksonville. 

For the Jaguars to turn around their franchise, they will need to make more prudent free agency decisions than the one they made in signing Foles. Sure, trading him gave them an extra pick and opened the door for Gardner Minshew II to be the 2020 starter, but there aren't many positives to a dead cap hit of over $18 million. 

The only true positive, aside from unloading Foles' massive deal without having to give up any draft picks, is the fact that the Jaguars are no longer the consummate example in 2020 for brutal dead cap hits. This is only a marginal sliver of positivity, but it is a positive nonetheless. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

How Have the Jaguars’ AFC South Rivals Overhauled Their Rosters This Offseason?

How have the Colts, Titans, and Texans reshaped their teams during the offseason thus far?

John Shipley

What is the State of the Jaguars’ Running Back Group Ahead of the Draft?

The Jaguars have three talented running backs on their roster heading into 2020, but could they still look to add to the position?

John Shipley

Mock Draft Roundup: Odds-Based Mock Provides Unique Scenario for Jaguars

In a mock draft based purely on odds from Sports Betting Dime, the Jaguars trade down twice and come away with two defenders in April's first-round.

John Shipley

by

John Shipley

2020 NFL Draft: What Could Arizona State Receiver Brandon Aiyuk Bring to the Jaguars' Offense?

Should the Jaguars attempt to target Arizona State wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk at some point in this month's draft?

John Shipley

by

Demetrius82

What is the State of the Jaguars’ Quarterback Room Ahead of the Draft?

What is the makeup of the Jaguars' QB room ahead of this month's draft, and what moves could still be made?

John Shipley

New Jaguars Defender Cassius Marsh Eager to Follow in Father’s Footsteps in Jacksonville

After Cassius Marsh's father played for the first-ever Jacksonville Jaguars team, Cassius is looking to make his own mark in Duval.

John Shipley

How Creative Do Jaguars Players Have to Get With Offseason Workouts With Facilities Closed?

With players unable to workout at their own team facilities, they are having to find new ways to get their offseason work in. Cornerback Tre Herndon explained just a few ways he has stayed in shape during an uncertain time.

John Shipley

Josh Allen, Gardner Minshew, Other Jaguars Given Low Odds to Win 2020 Superlatives

Understandably, oddsmakers aren't high on the Jaguars' current roster's odds to win 2020 superlatives. Were they on or off the mark in these projections?

John Shipley

Mock Draft Roundup: Jeremiah Focuses on Rebuilding Jaguars' Offense in New Projection

In his latest mock draft, NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah has projected two talented offensive players to Jacksonville in the first-round. Which ones?

John Shipley

by

John Shipley

Jaguars CB Tre Herndon on Pro Bowl Teammate DJ Chark: ‘His Stats Speak for Themselves’

Iron sharpens iron as Jaguars cornerback Tre Herndon reflects on how competing with DJ Chark has made him a better player in his own right.

John Shipley