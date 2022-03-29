Breaking Down Jaguars HC Doug Pederson's Comments at Annual League Meeting

One of the biggest offseason events for head coaches and owners throughout the league is taking place right in Florida this week, as the leaders of all 32 NFL franchises convene in Palm Beach.

This, of course, includes Jaguars first-year head coach Doug Pederson. Pederson, who the Jaguars hired on Feb. 3 and formally announced the next day. Pederson has repped the Jaguars in Palm Beach this week and spoke on Monday, detailing the Jaguars' offseason thus far and their plans moving forward.

But what did Pederson say that was noteworthy and what does it all mean for the Jaguars moving forward? We go through his interview and highlight the top comments and perspectives below.

Pederson's emphasis so far with the current roster

Doug Pederson: "Well, obviously, right now, it's just on the surface, you know, we're not doing anything football, you know, with them. And it's really kind of me getting to know them, and them getting to know me. And that's, I think that's the number one thing that with the new head coach, you know, for them, just kind of gaining their trust, you know, this offseason and trying to build that, anytime I get a chance to run into the guys."

Doug Pederson: "I've been really impressed with them. You know, they just want to win, they just want to win. That's kind of been the general theme with all the guys and, you know, it's a, it's really a good locker room. It's a young locker room. And, you know, we just got to get them to come together and, you know, find the leaders of the group and get them going."

Analysis: The Jaguars, like all teams, have yet to hit the practice field this offseason. Really, all that Pederson has to go off when it comes to evaluating his roster is the word of people who were in the building last year like general manager Trent Baalke and a handful of assistant coaches. As such, though, Pederson has been able to begin to develop bonds before any offseason program begins. This was an area where Urban Meyer struggled as early as this point last season, so forging strong trust to build relationships on is key in the post-Meyer era.

The Jaguars also have a lot of moving pieces when it comes to their core leaders. They have already lost a pair of strong leaders this offseason in Myles Jack and Brandon Linder, so it will be time to find the next generation of building blocks for the locker room.

Reflecting on Jaguars' free agent strategy

Doug Pederson: "Well, number one, you know, we always look at our own roster first. And we try to resign as many of our guys as possible. That's just the nature of free agency, we're going to lose some. And as we put our plan together, when I say we, you know, Trent Baalke, the pro personnel side, the coaching side, as we came together and put our plan together, you know, we targeted certain positions that we needed help. And we also targeted based on, we might lose a guy to free agency that we have to, you know, fulfill. We signed seven guys, right, and seven guys that can help us, you know, this year. I don't think you want to go into free agency signing seven guys every year, I don't think that's the model. And now we have the draft coming up that can also help. And you know, with 12 draft picks, we'll bring in more of that talent, bring in more depth, bring in more competition is what you want. But the guys we signed are going to be impact players, you know, right away."

Analysis: I think what Pederson says here tracks with what he and Baalke said in the days after they signed seven first-wave free agents and spent more in free agency than any other team in the NFL. Baalke implied the Jaguars were so aggressive in spending due to the state of the roster and number of holes and that the goal was to turn this part of the offseason into player retention instead of big spending on outside players. Pederson says the same thing here, with the head coach himself admitting the team won't look to be this aggressive in free agency every season.

Not re-signing DJ Chark

Doug Pederson: "I mean, you know, DJ is one of the guys we wanted back, you know. And I'm happy for DJ, obviously, he gets a chance to, you know, really, the last couple of years, you know, being sort of nicked up a little bit, injured, he gets a chance to go and compete and really help the Lions win. And, you know, he was one of the guys I know, he has a good relationship with our quarterback. But again, the nature of the beast is you're going to lose some of these guys and I just wish all those guys the best."

Analysis: I am not sure how much we should buy the Jaguars wanted to retain DJ Chark, even if it is something Pederson has now said on multiple occasions. The Jaguars paid three pass-catchers more money than Chark, including career backup receiver Zay Jones. It is hard for me to believe the Jaguars truly wanted Chark back when they signed Jones at his price tag and Chark was left to sign a one-year deal with Detroit. Chark and the Jaguars have moved on, but the notion that the Jaguars wanted a deal to happen seems like revisionist history.

Impact of free agency on draft plans for the offensive line

Doug Pederson: "You know, the decisions to bring guys like Cam back are to protect your quarterback, you know. It has nothing to do with the draft and we want those guys to be you know, we want that offensive line to be solidified. We want guys up there that have been around. Cam was is a big part of that and is going to be a big part of that. So we were excited to obviously retain him. But as it pertains to the draft, you know, that's kind of its own separate deal right now."

Doug Pederson: "Well, I mean, we're not done. You know, obviously the draft is coming up. And I'm sure we're gonna add some more depth at that position. You can never have enough offensive linemen in the NFL."

Analysis: While Pederson made it clear the Jaguars will invest in the offensive line via the draft in some capacity, it is a tough sell to say the team's moves in free agency didn't impact the draft plans. When a team looks at their best path in the offseason, many look at both the draft and free agency as cohesive strategies to retool the roster. If you sign free agents in one spot, you may not need to draft players there. If you don't sign certain free agents, maybe it means you plan to draft players there. It goes on and on. And as such, it is hard for me to believe the Jaguars' plans and discussion at No. 1 overall wouldn't be different if the Jaguars didn't franchise tag Cam Robinson.

Hiring special teams coordinator Heath Farwell

Doug Pederson: "You know, I never, I didn't have any history with Heath. But when I was looking for a special teams coordinator, I wanted somebody that's led those units and, you know, they are Top 10, Top 5 special teams units every year that he's coached. You know, someone that has a very similar approach to the game that I have, and just a great relationship and it worked out that I could get him. ... They were really good special teams. And it was a little bit of a surprise. But I'm happy to have him."

Analysis: Heath Farwell was a surprising hire for Pederson because most didn't think the former Buffalo Bills coordinator would be available. The nature of Farwell's departure from Buffalo is still murky, but these are Pederson's first public comments on one of the most important hires of his tenure. Farwell has a lot of success on his track record and enters 2022 as one of Pederson's most accomplished assistants.

The structure of defensive coordinator Mike Caldwell's scheme

Doug Pederson: "I mean, we're gonna base it out of a 3-4, you know, but it's so multiple in nature, you know. The base will be 3-4, but, you know, but teams and offenses are playing so much 11 personnel that you're going to be in a four down line, you know, a 4-2 configuration a lot. So, it'll be multiple in nature that way."

Analysis: This is the first major public statement Pederson has put out on his team's defensive scheme, which he also noted on Monday would be different than the scheme the Eagles ran while he was head coach. While talking about 3-4 vs. 4-3 is a bit of an outdated conversation, we do at least know the bones of the Jaguars' defensive structure are going to stay just as they were last year.

Can this year's EDGE rushing prospects by scheme versatile?

Doug Pederson: "They can be you know, and that's kind of what you want. When you look at pass rushers, they can put their hand in the ground, you know, they can stand up in a two point stance, you know, they can, they can slide down to a three technique and five technique, you know, and they're multiple in nature. And it's kind of like offensive linemen, you know, you want a tackle that can maybe play guard or guard that can move in and play center, you know, so you have that position flexibility, because you're going to need those guys to maybe play a different position as the season goes, as injuries begin to kind of pile up towards the end of the year."

Analysis: For those who think the Jaguars could look at Trayvon Walker at No. 1 overall, this quote could do a ton of legwork. Most of the top edge rushers in this class can play in both a 4-3 and 3-4 (though there are some who are better off in one scheme vs. the other), but it is interesting that Pederson right away mentioned the ability to slide inside and play multiple positions. Of this year's top pass-rushers, only Walker really fits that bill.

Tagging Cam Robinson

Doug Pederson: "Experience. Experience and a guy that we know in Jacksonville, good relationship with the quarterback. It's hard to find really, really good left tackles in this league. And we feel like Cam is one of those good tackles and we're just fortunate to be able to, you know, franchise him, keep him here, hopefully work out a long-term deal with him so he's around more than just a year. But keeping that and knowing his experience and knowing his expertise really made it easy for us to keep him around."

Analysis: This is another example of the Jaguars making their intentions clear when it comes to left tackle Cam Robinson. Just like general manager Trent Baalke a few weeks ago, Pederson makes it clear they want Robinson around for the long haul. It is to be determined if the Jaguars are able to get an extension with Robinson in place by the July 15 deadline, but it would be foolish to think the Jaguars don't have Robinson in their long-term plans.

Jawaan Taylor vs. Walker Little

Doug Pederson: "Yeah, I think, I think he's another big reason why, you know, you keep that offensive line, you know, intact. You have him, you got Cam, and then you have Walker little who is another guy that's going to be able to compete at that tackle spot and/or be able to play both. So, you know, as I said earlier, it's hard to find offensive linemen in this league. And when you have a couple guys on your roster, like we do, you try to keep them, you know, and you try to keep them here. I think it's gonna be a really good battle, I think with Jawaan, with Walker, you know, at that position, and, you know, but I love everything that Jawaan has done. There's flashes, there's moments, we just got to get more out of the entire group, right? Not just one player, but get more out of all those guys to be able to perform at a higher level."

Analysis: Again, the Jaguars are expressing some confidence in Jawaan Taylor without locking him in as the starter through the media. Baalke had a lot of positive things to say about Taylor a few weeks ago and Pederson more or less backs that up here, while also confirming that he will battle with Walker Little at right tackle. So with those two at right tackle and Cam Robinson at left tackle, drafting a rookie to play tackle in 2022 seems like a non-scenario.

Status of James Robinson and Travis Etienne

Doug Pederson: "Yeah, I mean, both of them are doing extremely well. Travis will be able to work a little bit this offseason with us, get into some more, you know, football drill work. James would be a little more into training camp before we get him. But it's a really good one-two, kind of a one-two combination. There's not a lot of tape on Travis, right, but just listening to the guy like Bernie Parmelee, my running back coach. just listening to him talk about Travis and some of the things that they did with him, you know, last year in camp, I think are some things that we see in him as an offensive staff. James is a guy that can play first, second or third down you know. He's explosive, he's a bigger back, you know, had a really good season last year so I think it's a really good one-two combination when healthy."

Analysis: Pederson had some considerably high praise for James Robinson here, more or less calling him a three-down back. It is also important to point out that he and the staff are leaning on Bernie Parmalee's experience with Travis Etienne after the running backs coach went through training camp with him last year. The most important points, though, were the ones on Etienne being on the field this offseason and Robinson not returning until into training camp. With their leading rusher sidelined for the short-term, the Jaguars could continue to look to bolster their running back depth.