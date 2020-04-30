Retired Receiver Chad Johnson Engages in Fun Back-and-Forths With Jaguars Rookies

During a time of quarantining as a result of COVID-19, it could be difficult for some NFL rookies to get caught up to speed before their first seasons kick off. But luckily for some of the Jacksonville Jaguars' draft class, they have been offered assistance from an unlikely source.

Retired NFL receiver Chad Johnson is best known for his tenure with the Cincinnati Bengals from 2001-2010, but the former charismatic wideout has build a name on social media for himself while in retirement. On Thursday, he offered to use his skills to help improve two of the Jaguars' top rookies.

"I want smoke while y’all preparing for the season, don’t be scared I’ll go half-speed," Johnson joked in a tweet aimed at cornerbacks C.J. Henderson and Jeff Okudah.

Henderson, who the Jaguars picked No. 9 overall out of Florida, made sure to let Johnson know he didn't have to take it easy on him.

But Henderson wasn't the only member of the Jaguars' most recent draft class that he wants to be on the field with. Later on in the day, he sought out Jaguars wide receiver Laviska Shenault, who the Jaguars drafted No. 42 overall in the second round after he starred for Colorado in the Pac-12.

"I’m in ya chest whenever you ready for some field work, I’m playing DB," Johnson said in a tweet to Shenault.

Shenault obviously had some fun with Johnson's request and even did his part to help Johnson find his Twitter account for the next time he wants to challenge him.

This isn't the first time Ocho Cinco has had some fun with the Jaguars on social media this offseason, either. In January, he had a flight to Jacksonville in which he joked was set up so he could meet head coach Doug Marrone.