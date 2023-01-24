Chad Johnson Feigns Interest in Jaguars' WR Coach Role

With the Jaguars reportedly needing a new wide receivers coach, Chad Johnson took to social media to throw his name in the running.

The Jacksonville Jaguars will reportedly need a new wide receivers coach for the 2023 season, and former Cincinnati Bengals All-Pro wide receiver Chad Johnson has seemingly nominated himself.

With the announcement of the open position on Tuesday afternoon, Johnson took to Twitter to feign his own potential interest in replacing Chris Jackson.

While fans have run with the possibilities of one of the most productive receivers of the 2000s coaching the Jaguars' core of Christian Kirk, Zay Jones, and Calvin Ridley, it is obviously highly unlikely considering Johnson has never coached at any level, though he did serve as a "guest instructor" with the Cleveland Browns in 2016 after reaching out to former Bengals coordinator and then-Browns head coach Hue Jackson.

According to a report from 1010 XL's Mia O'Brien, Jaguars wide receivers coach Chris Jackson informed Doug Pederson that he will be taking the same role with the Texas Longhorns; a job Jackson has been linked to for over a week, and just eight days earlier denied knowledge of.

"FYI, I deal in reality and not rumors. I am the WR coach for the Jacksonville Jaguars where I’m under contract and absolutely ❤️ it! My main focus is doing my job to the best of my ability and preparing for a huge playoff game this weekend vs the Chiefs. 🔐 in!" Jackson posted on Twitter on Jan. 18.

"I have not had any conversation with anyone outside of this organization regarding coaching. I am a Jacksonville Jaguar!!"

It is worth noting for hypothetical purposes that many members of the Jaguars' coaching staff in 2022 -- including Jackson -- were former NFL players themselves, a group Johnson can include himself in.

"I think it's important. I don't think it's the end-all be-all type of thing that they have NFL experience. However, I'm coming into an opportunity as a new head coach again, even though I've been a head coach, and I want to make sure there are guys that have great experience, great teaching, great knowledge, not only of the game of football but what we're going to teach offensively with schematics," Pederson said in February when he announced his staff.

"I looked into the college world to bring guys up. I've had guys in Philadelphia where they came from college. You always want to hire the best guys, and some of these guys have actual NFL experience playing, and I think that's important, as well."