Countdown to Jaguars Football: No. 37 and Who Has Donned it Best

In fewer than 100 days, the Jacksonville Jaguars will return ... at least as things stand today.

While there is still some uncertainty surrounding the start of the NFL season, the league office has made it clear that they are planning to kick the season off on Sept. 10 and then have every other team play on Sept. 13.

By going off that timeline, we are now just 37 days from watching the Jaguars take the field against the Indianapolis Colts for the first regular season game of 2020.

In an effort to countdown to the start of the season, we will now be going from 95 through 1 to determine the best players to don the teal, black, and white for the Jaguars at each specific number.

So when considering each player has worn the No. 37 since Jacksonville's first season in 1995, who has been the most impactful? Since the team's inception, here are the players who have worn the jersey number:

Tre Herndon: 2019

Johnathan Cyprien: 2013-16

Morgan Trent: 2011

Sean Considine: 2009-10

Calvin Lowry: 2008

Deon Grant: 2004-06

David Young: 2003

Carnell Lake: 1999-2000

Chris Hudson: 1996-98

So, who has been the top No. 37 in Jaguars history? We narrow it down to three, presenting our argument for each.

No. 3: Johnathan Cyprien

While Johnathan Cyprien may be remembered in Jacksonville more for being an underwhelming second-round selection who didn't get a second contract, he still earns a spot on this list because most other players who wore the number were either role players or have small sample sizes.

Cyprien flashed loads of potential in his four seasons as a starter at strong safety in Jacksonville, but he ultimately never put it all together and justified the Jaguars spending the No. 33 pick on him in 2013. In four years, Cyprien appeared and started in 60 games, recording 452 tackles, two interceptions, four forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and two sacks. He was a decent player but ultimately had a bit of a forgettable tenure in Jacksonville before eventually spending time with the Tennessee Titans, Philadelphia Eagles and Atlanta Falcons.

No. 2: Chris Hudson

A member of the inaugural Jaguars team in 1995, Chris Hudson would start for the Jaguars at free safety from 1996 through 1998, giving him an extended tenure with the team compared to most others on the list. Hudson had just a six year career in the league, but four of those seasons were spent in Jacksonville, with Hudson as a full-time starter in three of them, with Hudson also serving as a key special teams member.

In four years in as a Jaguar Hudson started and appeared in 46 regular season games, starting 45, along with five starts in six appearances in the postseason. Hudson also recorded an interception in the team's 1998 Wild Card victory vs. the New England Patriots. As a whole, Hudson recorded eight interceptions, five fumble recoveries and one defensive touchdown.

No. 1: Deon Grant

One of the most underrated safeties in franchise history in large part because he spent just a few seasons with the team, Deon Grant formed one of the team's best-ever safety duos with Donovin Darius. A rangy free safety who complimented Darius' hard-hitting style, Grant seemed like the perfect fit for the backend of Jack Del Rio's defense.

In three years in Jacksonville, Grant started all 48 possible regular season games, along with one playoff start in 2005. He recorded seven interceptions, 27 pass deflections, two fumble recoveries, 2.5 sacks and 191 tackles. He didn't have the special teams return ability of Hudson, but he was an unsung hero of several solid Jaguars' secondaries, giving him the slight edge over Hudson.