Countdown to Jaguars Football: No. 67 and Who Has Donned it Best

In less than 100 days, Jacksonville Jaguars will return ... at least as things stand today.

While there is still some uncertainty surrounding the start to the NFL season, the league office has made it clear that they are planning to kick the season off on Sept. 10 and then have every other team play on Sept. 13.

By going off that timeline, we are now just 67 days from watching the Jaguars take the field against the Indianapolis Colts for the first regular season game of 2020.

In an effort to countdown to the start of the season, we will now be going from 95 through 1 to determine the best players to don the teal, black, and white for the Jaguars at each specific number.

So when considering each player has worn the No. 67since Jacksonville's first season in 1995, who have been the most impactful? Since the team's inception, here are the players who have worn the jersey number:

Austin Pasztor: 2012-14

Jason Spitz: 2011

Vince Manuwai: 2003-10

Daryl Terrell: 2002

Gannon Shepherd: 2000-01

Steve Ingram: 1999

Jeff Novak: 1995-98

Among this group of linemen, who has stood out the most among all Jaguars players to wear No. 67? We debate below.

No. 3: Austin Pasztor

While Austin Pasztor played for the Jaguars during perhaps the worst three-year stretch in the team's 25-year history, he still flashed enough at right tackle to earn considerations as a starter throughout his tenure with the team. He was particularly impressive as a run blocker, even holding his own vs. Houston's J.J. Watt at times.

In three seasons, Pasztor started 23 games and appeared in 26. He was ultimately passed over as the option at right tackle in favor of veteran free agent addition Jermey Parnell. Pasztor may not have had a particularly lengthy tenure as a starter (though he started 20 games from 2013 through 2014), but he was still one of the better Jaguars' linemen during his time.

No. 2: Jeff Novak

A member of Jacksonville's inaugural team in 1995, Jeff Novak was one of the truly original Jaguars linemen. Like Pasztor, Novak didn't have a lengthy tenure with the team, but his contributions to the Jaguars are more notable than most others on the list thanks to his experience as a starter during the team's infancy stage.

Appearing in all 16 games in 1995, Novak made 13 starts at guard. He would appear in 16 more games over the next three seasons, starting two more, but his most significant contributions came during the team's first-ever season, though he was still one of the team's most valuable depth linemen during their next three seasons.

No. 1: Vince Manuwai

One of the best guards in team history, Vince Manuwai was a mainstay along the interior of the offensive line from the day he was drafted in the third-round (No. 72 overall) in the 2003 NFL Draft until his release before the 2011 season. A big reason why Jacksonville had a successful rushing attack for much of the decade during his tenure, Manuwai's strength and ability to create a push inside was key for Jack Del Rio's teams.

During his eight seasons with the team, Manuwai appeared in 111 games and started 105, which included three starts in the playoffs (one in 2005, two in 2007). Manuwai was listed by the team as the No. 18 player on the Jaguars All-25 team, making him the fourth-highest ranked offensive lineman on the list.