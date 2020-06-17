Countdown to Jaguars Football: No. 88 and Who Has Donned it Best

In fewer than 100 days, Jacksonville Jaguars will return ... at least as things stand today.

While there is still some uncertainty surrounding the start of the NFL season, the league office has made it clear that they are planning to kick the season off on Sept. 10 and then have every other team play on Sept. 13.

By going off that timeline, we are now just 88 days from watching the Jaguars take the field against the Indianapolis Colts for the first regular season game of 2020.

In an effort to countdown to the start of the season, we will now be going from 95 through 1 to determine the best players to don the teal, black, and white for the Jaguars at each specific number. Yesterday, we tabbed Marcedes Lewis as the best to wear No. 89 in Jacksonville, but what about the next number?

So when considering each player has worn the No. 88 since Jacksonville's first season in 1995, who has been the most impactful? Since the team's inception, here are the players who have worn the jersey number:

Allen Hurns: 2014-17

Danny Noble: 2013

Zach Potter: 2009-12

Joe Zelenka: 2002-08

Damon Jones: 1997-2001

Kendricke Bullard: 1996

Ty Hallock: 1996

Craig Keith: 1995

Out of this group, which player made the largest and most significant impact on and off the field for the Jaguars? There are a number of talented players who wore No. 88 who spent several seasons with the team, leaving long-term legacies in a few cases.

So, who are the top No. 88s in the Jaguars' short history? We give our top three here:

No. 3: Damon Jones

One of the most productive tight ends in team history despite playing for Jacksonville for five seasons, Damon Jones is a forgotten name who had his fair share of contributions to Tom Coughlin's offense in the late 1990s. With that era often considered the best era in Jaguars' team history, it is worth noting the presence Jones was in the passing game.

In five seasons, Jones played 50 games for the Jaguars and converted over 25% of his receptions into touchdowns. From 1997-2001, Jones caught 41 passes for 550 yards (14 yards per catch) and 11 touchdowns, including 10 touchdowns in his first three seasons with the team. 34 of his 41 receptions ended up going for first downs (85.29%) and he also recorded nine catches of 20 yards or more.

No. 2: Joke Zelenka

One of the longest-tenured players in team history, Joe Zelenka spent eight of his 13 NFL seasons in Jacksonville as the team's long snapper. Durable, consistent and a veteran presence, Zelenka appeared in over 120 games during his nearly decade long tenure as a Jaguar.

Zelenka played in 128 games in eight seasons with the Jaguars, making him one of the Jaguars with the most appearances in team history. Zelenka is tied for sixth for the most seasons played in team history, played in the eighth-most games, and is first in consecutive games played. While long snapper isn't a sexy position, Zelenka's longevity and reliability earn him a spot on this list.

No. 1: Allen Hurns

Perhaps the greatest undrafted free agent success story in team history, Allen Hurns was a revelation for the Jaguars from his rookie season until his final season with the team in 2017. Joining the team out of Miami as a rookie in 2014, Hurns immediately made an impact on the Jaguars' offense, forming one of the NFL's most productive wide receiver duos with fellow 2014 rookie Allen Robinson.

As a rookie, Hurns caught 51 passes for 677 yards and six touchdowns, setting the franchise's rookie record for touchdown catches. In year two, Hurns was able to eclipse 1,000 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns. In four years in Jacksonville, Hurns caught 189 passes for 2,669 yards and 21 touchdowns in 52 games. Hurns dealt with injuries toward the end of his tenure in Jacksonville, but his grit, clutchness and ability to win at three levels of the field made him one of the best Jaguars players of the 2010s, even if his peak was short-lived.