JaguarMaven
Top Stories
Draft
News
Game Day

Jaguars' GM Dave Caldwell: Bringing Back DE Yannick Ngakoue is 'Priority No. 1'

John Shipley

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The first step of Dave Caldwell's rebirth as the Jacksonville Jaguars general manager? Try to keep arguably his best draft pick from skipping town.

Fourth-year defensive end, who Caldwell selected in the third round (69th overall) in the 2016 NFL Draft is an impending free agent and played the final game of his rookie deal two days ago. To this point, there has been zero momentum toward Ngakoue getting the long-term extension for top defensive end money that he is seeking. 

But in a press conference held at TIAA Bank Field a few hours after Jaguars' owner Shad Khan announced that Caldwell and head coach Doug Marrone would both be retained in 2020, the Jaguars' head front office executive said his top priority will be to work out a deal with Ngakoue.

"Well, I think you guys all know in this room how both Doug and I feel about Yannick," Caldwell said. 

"He is a tremendous player. He is even a better person. How he handled his business this year was tremendous. But I would say that is priority No. 1. To make sure that he comes back to Jacksonville and that he is a Jacksonville Jaguar. So hopefully we can get that done where he’s here for a long period of time."

Ngakoue has 37.5 sacks through four seasons, the second-most in franchise history. He also has 14 career forced fumbles and has only missed one game due to injury in four seasons. He is young, productive, and durable. All of that points to a big payday for Ngakoue this offseason, whether it is from the Jaguars or someone else. 

Ngakoue has left ambiguous hints on social media since Sunday's game about how he hopes this offseason plays out, indicating he may not even be interested in signing with Jacksonville. The two sides tried to hammer out a deal last summer before talks quickly fell apart. Ngakoue would holdout for 11 days during training camp.

But, Ngakoue has his fans at TIAA Bank Field. Whether that means the team will work out a deal with him or at least be able to place the franchise or transition tag on him without incident is unknown, but it is certain that the organization is high on him.

"Like I’ve said before when you guys have been here during the week, you know, you got a player that is going into a year where there is a little bit of unknown," Marrone said Sunday. "A lot of times, in my experience, I’ve had players that it’s affected them, or it’s affected the way they acted around their teammates or affected the way they practice or even affected the way they play. The one thing about Yannick, you talk about a professional through it all, he’s 100 mph in practice. He’s not doing things on the field to get sacks and get numbers. ... He played at an extremely high level."

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jaguars Retain HC Doug Marrone, GM Dave Caldwell for 2020

John Shipley

Jaguars will be bringing back Doug Marrone and Dave Caldwell next season.

Jaguars vs. Colts: Week 17 Game Day Live Thread

John Shipley

The go-to place for all of your Jaguars vs. Colts updates, news, and analysis, live from TIAA Bank Field.

Jaguars QB Gardner Minshew on Winning as a Starter: ’I Did That Better Than Any Rookie Quarterback’

John Shipley

Gardner Minshew is confident he had the best season of any rookie quarterback in 2019.

Jaguars Owners Meeting With Doug Marrone on Tuesday

John Shipley

Jags' ownership will meet with Doug Marrone to determine his future on Tuesday, per a report.

Jaguars 2019 in Review: JaguarMaven Fan-Voted End of Year Awards

TrevanPixley

Who wins the fan-voted end of year awards from the 2019 Jaguars season.

DJ Chark Crosses 1,000-Yard Milestone to End Stellar Sophomore Campaign

John Shipley

DJ Chark hit a big number to end his terrific 2019 season on Sunday.

Was Keeping Doug Marrone the Right Move for the Jaguars?

John Shipley

Why did the Jaguars keep Doug Marrone, and was it the right move?

With Black Monday Come and Gone, Where Does Doug Marrone Stand With the Jaguars?

John Shipley

Doug Marrone is set to meet with Jags' owners today. What is next?

If Sunday Was Yannick Ngakoue’s Final Game With the Jaguars, He Went out the Right Way

John Shipley

The star pass rusher will be a free agent this upcoming offseason and does not appear to be keen on the idea of playing for the franchise tag.

John Shipley

A small update on Jaguars' head coach Doug Marrone: …