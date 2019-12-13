Jaguar Maven
Jaguars WR DJ Chark (Ankle) Ruled Out For Raiders Game

John Shipley

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A few days after Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone seemed optimistic that wide receiver DJ Chark would be a game-time decision for Week 15's game vs. the Oakland Raiders, Chark has been ruled out with an ankle injury.

Marrone said earlier this week that Chark would travel with the team to Oakland and the decision would come down close to Sunday, but after missing practice Wednesday through Friday, Chark has been ruled out.

"The swellings down, so I think we’re going to take that all the way up [to the game]. We’re going to take him out there with us, see how he goes," Marrone said Wednesday. "And I think as long as it doesn’t put anyone in jeopardy of reinjuring, or it can be worse, or anything of that nature, then I think you’ll see he’ll be on the field.”

Now with Chark out of the lineup, Jacksonville will have to figure out how to squeeze production out of the rest of its wide receiver depth. 

"With both [Keelan] Cole and obviously Chris [Conley] and Dede [Westbrook], obviously ... we will look for those guys to step up," Marrone said Friday. "And then obviously we have C.J. Board and Michael Walker too."

JaguarMaven asked Marrone during his Friday media availability if the team had an indication Thursday that Chark wouldn't be able to play, and Marrone said the team essentially made the decision to give him a good shot to play in Week 16. 

"We were hoping. I mean, I think it is really close. We made a decision -- basically the swelling is down and we can get him rehabbed faster, you know, with the pool," Marrone said. "So we made the decision to keep him here to give us a better opportunity for him to play next week."

Marrone said Monday that Chark "rolled his ankle" during Jacksonville's loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 14. Chark leads all Jaguars' wide receivers in catches (67), receiving yards (956), and touchdowns (eight). 

No other Jaguars' wide receiver has 700 receiving yards or more than two touchdown receptions, so Chark is clearly a vital piece of Jacksonville's offense, which has struggled during a five-game losing streak. Chark had developed a nice rapport with starting quarterback Gardner Minshew II, catching five touchdown passes from him in nine starts, so his absence will likely be felt heavily Sunday.

