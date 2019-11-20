While Jaguars Struggle, DJ Chark is Emerging as a Star Receiver

With the Jacksonville Jaguars sitting at 4-6 and in last place in the AFC South through 11 weeks, it is understandable for some to feel a sense of doom and gloom.

But even with the struggle that has been the Jaguars' 2019 season, there have still been some positives found, and the emergence of second-year wide receiver DJ Chark may be the brightest of them all.

Chark entered the NFL a raw, 21-year old prospect out of Louisiana State University who had monster size and track speed, but he was still learning how to play the position and be a pro.

The Jaguars selected him with the 68th overall selection in the 2018 NFL Draft knowing he was a work in progress. After a rookie season where he recorded only 14 receptions for 174 yards, Chark took it upon himself to improve like he knew the Jaguars needed him to. The team had patience with their young receiver, and so far it has paid off in dividends in 2019.

"This time last year, I was sitting out with an injury, so I am just blessed to be playing and to have a team that never really gave up on me and felt that I was talented," Chark said in the locker room at TIAA Bank Field on Wednesday. "So to have them support me and put me out like that, it is an honor."

This year, Chark has been anything but a struggling young player. He is tied for the NFL lead in touchdown receptions with eight, a figure that leads the entire NFL. Often times he has made it look easy, such as Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts when he recorded eight catches for 104 yards and two touchdowns despite the Jaguars having an otherwise putrid day on offense.

After a year where he only caught 14 passes, Chark now leads the Jaguars in both catches (51) and yards (796) through 10 games. He has looked like a true star in 2019, something the Jaguars have not had at wide receiver since Allen Robinson broke onto the scene in 2015.

"I came into the league, you know, 21 (years old), just excited to be a second-round pick, opposed to now and actually trying to be a dominant player," Chark said.

Quarterback Nick Foles was not here for Chark's rough rookie season, but he has benefitted more than maybe anyone from his top-tier level play this season. All three of Foles' touchdown passes have been to Chark, a player who impressed Foles once he stepped foot in Jacksonville.

"He had a great OTAs when I arrived here," Foles said Wednesday. "Obviously I was getting to him then, and he was a guy that really stood out during OTAs and I guess had taken a huge step according to a lot of people because I was just getting acquainted with everyone."

But the most impressive thing about Chark to Foles has not been his 4.3 speed or his terrific ball skills. Instead, it has been his work ethic and how he has stayed the same guy all year despite the added attention after some of the huge games he has had.

"That is the thing that is most impressive about him as an individual," Foles said. "And yeah, I think, you know, his statistics and how he's played, he's amongst the best in the league right now."

Chark still has a long way to go in the NFL. He is only 23 years old and is barely halfway through his second NFL season. But he has grown by leaps and bounds in only a year, and his play and confidence have reflected that.

"Just taking practice seriously, just taking all these reps like its a game rep. Like I said, watching film, watching whoever we are playing and taking care of my body, knowing when to push it and not to push it," Chark said. "I think all of that helped my confidence."



"And continuing to stack game after game, whether it is a big game for 100 yards or a solid game and having maybe 30 yards but doing what I was supposed to do that game and helping out my team," Chark continued.

The Jaguars are not close to a good football team right now. But among the disappointing losses, it is quite possible that a true star has emerged in Duval with Chark. And if he keeps doing the things he has been doing since last season ended, he can only get even better.