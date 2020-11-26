SI.com
Jaguars Injury Update: DJ Chark, Sidney Jones Don't Practice on Thanksgiving

John Shipley

The Jacksonville Jaguars have a lot to be thankful for moving forward, but as of today, it looks like the team is in rough shape heading into their Week 12 clash with the Cleveland Browns. 

The Jaguars (1-9) released their injury report for Thanksgiving's practice, with several high-profile players being included. Among those are the team's top receiver and top active roster cornerback.

Four players didn't practice for the Jaguars on Thursday, including DJ Chark. The below listing includes each player listed as "did not participate" for Thursday.

  • WR DJ Chark (rib)
  • CB Sidney Jones (Achilles) 
  • OG Andrew Norwell (arm)
  • TE James O'Shaughnessy (knee/scheduled day off)

Norwell left Week 11's loss early with an arm injury and was ruled out of this week's game earlier in the week. James O'Shaughnessy has played the second-most snaps of all tight ends on the roster but missed last week's game with a knee injury.

Chark and Jones each didn't practice on Wednesday, calling into question whether either will be available on Sunday to help the Jaguars attempt to snap a nine-game losing streak. 

Chark leads the team in receptions (41), targets (66), receiving yards (534), yards per catch (13.00) and tied for touchdown catches (4). Chark has battled injuries on and off all season but so far has missed just one game this season, a Week 3 loss to the Miami Dolphins.

The Jaguars will be starting third-string quarterback Mike Glennon on Sunday, their third different quarterback in the last five games. Considering the Jaguars have scored just one offensive touchdown in the last two weeks and are 28th in points per game (20.2), not having Chark against the Browns would be a major disadvantage.

"We just haven’t been able to capitalize on our play actions and our shot game this year which has really hurt our offense," Jaguars offensive coordinator Jay Gruden said on Wednesday. 

"Sometimes we get four or five yards on first down, you try a play action pass, it’s incomplete, you get to third-and-6, you drop a ball or you break a protection and you’re punting. I think that’s been the story of our season so far on offense. As far as James [Robinson] is concerned, he’s been unbelievable, and we should keep trying to run him a little bit more probably and see where that can take us, but he’s been obviously very good.”

With Jones injured, the only healthy cornerbacks on Jacksonville's roster are Tre Herndon, Josiah Scott, Luq Barcoo, and Greg Mabin. It is likely that Herndon and Barcoo would start against the Browns while Scott mans the nickel role. 

As for the players who were limited for the Jaguars on Thursday, find the list below: 

  • WR Laviska Shenault (hamstring)
  • QB Gardner Minshew II (thumb)
  • WR Chris Conley (hip)
  • S Jarrod Wilson (shoulder)
  • LB Dakota Allen (ankle)

Shenault has been limited in practice this week after not playing the last two games due to a hamstring injury he sustained in Week 9. Conley didn't practice on Wednesday but was upgraded to limited on Thursday.

