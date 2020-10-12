SI.com
Doug Marrone on Josh Lambo: ‘I Don’t See Him Being Able to Come Back This Week’

John Shipley

The Jacksonville Jaguars are experiencing firsthand what happens when a team is without their kicker for an extended period of time, and it looks like the kicker issues will last for at least one more week. 

"I don't see him being able to come back this week, but we are trying to progress as fast as we can to come back for the game against the Chargers," Jaguars head coach said about kicker Josh Lambo on Monday. 

"That is what we are hopeful of. That would be maybe speeding it up a little bit, though, you know, from the normal prognosis originally. "

Lambo, one of the league's best kickers since 2017, hasn't played since Week 2 due to a hip injury. In the three games since, the Jaguars have missed three field goal attempts and one extra point, all while using three different kickers in three games. 

Now, it looks as if Lambo won't be on for the Jaguars (1-4) to take on the visiting Detroit Lions (1-3) in Week 6, leading to even more questions at the kicker position. 

The Jaguars have rostered five kickers this season, while using four different kickers in the last four weeks. Rookie Brandon Wright kicked in Week 3 (missed an extra point before getting injured), Aldrick Rosas kicked in Week 4 (missed one field goal before being placed on an injured list this week) and Stephen Hauschka (hurt in Week 4, missed two field goals in Week 5). 

Hauschka was particularly woeful for the Jaguars in a Week 5 loss to the Houston Texans. In the 30-14 loss, Hauschka missed a 24-yard field goal and a 49-yard field goal within the last minute of the first half. 

“I think we'll figure that out as we go. Obviously with the way the ball was being kicked, it just doesn't have any, he said he just didn't have any pop in his leg," Marrone said when asked about Hauschka and the kicking situation on Sunday after the game.

Rosas has been Jacksonville's best replacement kicker (by default) to this point, making four field goals against the Bengals. He is injured however, with Marrone noting that he isn't sure of whether it happened during the game or not. As of now, the only healthy kickers on the team are Hauscka and Jon Brown, who signed to the team's practice squad last week.

"I think we will, you know, take a good hard look at our kicking situation. When we have a -- fix the issue or resolve the issue, then obviously we'll come out and you guys will be notified with some things," Marrone said.

