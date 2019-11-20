Jaguar
Doug Marrone Says He Didn’t Consider Coaching Staff Changes After Colts Loss

John Shipley

Changes are not imminent for the Jacksonville Jaguars coaching staff following a second consecutive divisional loss, head coach Doug Marrone said during his Wednesday press conference at TIAA Bank Field. 

Marrone was asked during his press conference if he had considered making any coaching changes after Sunday's 33-13 loss to the Indianapolis Colts, to which Marrome promptly replied, "no". 

Jacksonville's coaching staff has come under fire after the team's Week 11 loss to the Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Jacksonville now sits at 4-6 and sits a game behind the Tennesee Titans in the AFC South standings, landing them in last place of the division. 

The Jaguars' loss on Sunday was made even more discouraging considering Jacksonville was coming off of their bye week and had only one active player miss the game with an injury (tight end Seth DeValve).

The poor showing against the Colts also followed the Jaguars laying an egg in their previous game, a 26-3 loss to the Houston Texans in London. 

So in the team's last two games, both against AFC South opponents, Jacksonville has been outscored 59-16. The Jaguars have been outscored 40-6 in the second half of those games. 

When a team loses so soundly as the Jaguars have the last several weeks, there is a lot of blame to go around. The most maligned unit, however, has been the Jaguars' defense, which is a far cry from the team's 2017 and 2018 units. 

Defensive coordinator Todd Wash, who has been in the position since 2016, has seen his defense give up 480 rushing yards and four rushing scores over the last two games. Jacksonville's defense is ranked last in the NFL in yards allowed per carry (5.3) and has allowed over 200 rushing yards in three of its last six games. 

Since Marrone was hired as the head coach in 2017, the team is 19-23 in the regular season, and been trending downward as of late. The Jaguars went 10-6 in Marrone's first season and started 3-1 in 2018, but the team is 6-16 since Week 4 in 2018. 

The Jaguars will travel to Nashville to play the Tennesee Titans at 4:05 p.m. on Sunday as Jacksonville tries to get its season back on track. 

