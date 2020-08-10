Doug Marrone ‘Wouldn’t Be Surprised’ if James O’Shaughnessy Comes Off PUP List This Week

If the Jacksonville Jaguars make a transaction this week, look for it to be one that brings back the team's most productive tight end from just a year ago.

Jaguars tight end James O'Shaughnessy was on his way to a productive season in 2019 before a Week 5 ACL injury ended his season and landed him on injured reserve. As a result of the injury, O'Shaughnessy has been on the team's Active/Physically Unable to Perform list throughout the beginning stages of training camp.

Now, O'Shaughnessy could be coming off of the list as early as this week, according to head coach Doug Marrone.

"I wouldn't be surprised at some point during the week that James comes off of the PUP list so you know, we'll see how that goes," Marrone said during his Monday video press conference.

"It doesn't do anything roster wise because, you know, the PUP counts as a roster spot. So I think we'll be looking for that transition as the week goes.

This comes not long after Marrone said last week he was happy with the progress O'Shaughnessy had made in his recovery, a strong endorsement for the sixth-year tight end's chances to hit the field sooner than later.

"I’m happy with where James is. I would not be surprised … He has worked extremely hard. [I would not be surprised] if at some point during this period that we are in now [he comes off PUP]. When I say period we are in now, I’m saying from now until the start of the season, that he comes off of it, which is a good thing," Marrone said on Aug. 3.

O'Shaugnessy played in fewer than five full games last season but he still led all Jaguars tight ends in receptions (14), receiving yards (153) and touchdown catches (two). Each of his two touchdowns was a red zone score, which shows just how vital he was to Jacksonville's offense during his short season last year. The Jaguars struggled to score near the goal line without O'Shaughnessy last season, in large part because he was the only tight end on the roster who was able to serve as a viable passing threat.

O'Shaughnessy will also find himself in an offensive scheme that makes the tight end position of the utmost importance. Offensive coordinator Jay Gruden has traditionally run a big part of his passing offenses through the tight end position, and returning O'Shaughnessy would be a big boon for all parties involved.

"So, having a tight end is critical. And I know that when you don’t have one, times are tough. Believe me, it’s tough and I think Josh Oliver showed a lot of promise as a rookie. Unfortunately, he had injuries. You know, James [O’Shaughnessy] did some good things, but then he got hurt," Gruden said in May.