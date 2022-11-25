Doug Pederson Explains Why the Jaguars Claimed Former Rams RB Darrell Henderson

The Jacksonville Jaguars made a noteworthy addition to their backfield this week, adding a former top-100 pick and Super Bowl champion in the form of former Los Angeles Rams running back Darrell Henderson.

But why did the Jaguars claim Henderson after spending the last month with just three running backs on the roster? Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson expressed his belief in a strong backfield on Friday, especially with the season winding down.

“He’s a veteran guy, been in the league here a couple years, and he’s a nice downhill guy, little bit bigger guy and just a great opportunity," Pederson said.

"I remember looking at him when he was coming out and liked him then. Anytime you can add these type of players to your roster, and it’s already a great room, comfortable with all the guys. This is not anything against Snoop (Conner) or JaMycal (Hasty) at all. We started the season with four, and this will give us an opportunity to keep four in that room.”

Henderson, who the Rams picked with the No. 70 overall pick in the third-round of the 2019 NFL Draft, has rushed for 283 yards and three touchdowns this year, averaging 4.0 yards per carry.

With Henderson just in the building for a few days before Week 12's kickoff against the Baltimore Ravens, though, it seems more likely the Jaguars will see Henderson make his Jaguars debut next weekend.

"Oh yeah, it would be too soon. He just got here. I’m sure he got a little jetlagged from West Coast to East Coast and just trying to get caught up with some of the terminology," Pederson said.

Henderson appeared in 50 regular-season games for the Rams over the last four years, starting 28. In that time, he rushed for 1,742 yards and 13 touchdowns and averaged 4.4 yards per carry, while also catching 66 passes for 474 yards and two touchdowns.

Henderson's best two seasons were 2020-21, with Henderson rushing for 1,312 yards and 10 touchdowns in 27 games and 21 starts.

The Jaguars, who are No. 7 in rushing yards through 11 weeks, have seen Etienne run for 725 yards and four touchdowns, but backup running backs JaMycal Hasty and Snoop Conner have combined for 13 carries for 92 yards and a touchdown, with 61 of those yards and the only score coming on one Hasty run in Week 6.

“Yeah, it’s ideal. We’ve got to get him sort of indoctrinated in there and kind of see what he can do. Obviously, we know what he’s put on tape, and it’s a little different running style probably from what he’s used to here, so we’ve just got to get him going and see what he can do," Pederson said.

"I love his physicality. He’s a downhill guy, kind of a one-cut guy. With seven games, we just want to make sure we can get him caught up to speed as fast as we can, and if that means him and JaMycal or and JaMycal, whoever the combinations are, taking reps off of or taking snaps off of TJ (RB Travis Etienne Jr.) and helping, we can try to do that.”