'Replicate That Magic': Shad Khan Sounds Off on Doug Pederson's Hire

What does Shad Khan have to say?

Four years ago, Doug Pederson hoisted the Lombardi Trophy as the head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles. Now, he's looking to do the same in Duval County after being named as the Jacksonville Jaguars head coach.

“Doug Pederson four years ago won a Super Bowl as head coach of a franchise in pursuit of its first world championship,” Owner Shad Khan said. “I hope Doug can replicate that magic here in Jacksonville, but what is certain is his proven leadership and experience as a winning head coach in the National Football League. It’s exactly what our players deserve. Nothing less.”

Only eight head coaches currently hired in the league have won a Super Bowl before, and now the Jaguars employ one of those eight.

As the owner of a team with three head coaches in three years, Khan has received a fair amount of criticism during the hiring process from fans. But now the Jags have a sense of true direction for the first time in a while.

Pederson was the first coach the Jaguars interviewed to replace Meyer, speaking with him on Dec. 30. Pederson went on to be the Jaguars' final interview, too, meeting with him in person this week.

The Jaguars other finalists included Tampa Bay offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich -- who reportedly was set to withdraw his name from consideration -- and former Las Vegas Raiders interim head coach and special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia. 

In the coming days, Pederson will officially sign his contract and begin building his coaching staff.

