Doug Pederson Reacts to the Jaguars 2022 Schedule

What does Doug Pederson make of the schedule the NFL has handed the Jaguars in his first season leading the franchise?

A big reason the Jacksonville Jaguars landed on Doug Pederson as Urban Meyer's replacement this offseason is Pederson's extensive experience and coaching pedigree. Now, the Jaguars are hoping that experience kicks in as Pederson looks to navigate a potentially challenging first schedule with the Jaguars.

The schedule release hit the public at 8 p.m last night, with the Jaguars being dealt a schedule that will keep them on the road more often times than not and one that only has them playing one primetime game.

But Pederson has been around the block more than a few times. As a result, he is prepared for all of the curves the Jaguars' schedule will throw.

"Obviously you look at it and I mentioned in my comments the other day, you try to look for those prime-time games," Pederson said on Friday.

"I know the history here and listen, we have to win in order to do that in the future, to be on a Sunday or Monday night. I get that and that’s a challenge for us to do, but we have the Thursday late [game]. We have London, so that’s obviously going to be an earlier time slot back in the states that people can watch and then of course the Hall of Fame Game. You look at those spots and where our team will be featured and showcased a little bit on national television."

Aside from the Jaguars' limited chances to get national exposure in Pederson's first year, the freshly minted head coach made a big emphasis on the start of Jacksonville's schedule.

At the very top of Jacksonville's schedule is the Washington Commanders, who Pedersonw as 6-4 against in his five years as the Philadelphia Eagles head coach. Pederson also started three of his five seasons with the Eagles playing Washington in Week 1, making them a very familiar opponent.

"Then obviously, you always look at your first two, three openers there. Obviously, Washington to start and that’ll be exciting with [Commanders QB] Carson [Wentz] and everything. Going against them, Washington’s always a good football team," Pederson said.

"Even when I was with the Eagles, we always seemed to open up with Washington it seemed like to start the season. You look at those spots and then obviously where your bye is are things that I want to look at and how you can plan your season.”

Also on Jacksonville's schedule is another blast from Pederson's past. The Jaguars will travel to Philadelphia in Week 4 to face Pederson's former team, though the former Super Bowl-winning coach doesn't want to make a bigger deal out of his return to the Eagles than it already is.

"Not really. I just honestly knew they were on the schedule, so it really didn’t matter when," Pederson said. "I just knew we were going back up there.”

Pederson also touched on the fact the Jaguars wouldn't have a bye week after their Week 8 game vs. the Denver Broncos in London. In the past, the Jaguars would have a bye week the week after their annual trip to London, giving them time to recharge their batteries after the longest road trip of the season.

This year, though, the Jaguars will play a home game the week after London. Instead, their bye week will come in Week 11, something by design and based off the Jaguars' preferences.

"We want it a little bit later because of the 17-game schedule. The later you can have that bye is good," Pederson said.

"Listen, Jacksonville’s gone over there many times, I’ve been over there twice, really the time coming back is not too bad from a recovery standpoint. It’s just how you prepare yourself when you get back here, so it’s not an issue for the team once we get back.”

The Jaguars' full schedule is as follows.

Week 1: @ Washington Commanders, Sept. 11.

Week 2: vs. Indianapolis Colts, Sept. 18.

Week 3: @ Los Angeles Chargers (4:15 p.m.), Sept. 25.

Weel 4: @ Philadelphia Eagles, Oct. 2.

Week 5: vs. Houston Texans, Oct. 9.

Week 6: @ Indianapolis Colts, Oct. 16.

Week 7: vs. New York Giants, Oct. 23.

Week 8: vs. Denver Broncos (London), Oct. 30.

Week 9: vs. Las Vegas Raiders, Nov. 6.

Week 10: @ Kansas City Chiefs, Nov. 13.

Week 11: Bye

Week 12: vs. Baltimore Ravens, Nov. 27.

Week 13: @ Detroit Lions, Dec. 4.

Week 14: @ Tennessee Titans, Dec. 11.

Week 15: vs. Dallas Cowboys, Dec. 18.

Week 16: @ New York Jets (TNF), Dec. 22.

Week 17: @ Houston Texans, Jan. 1.

Week 18: vs. Tennessee Titans, Jan. 7 or Jan 8.