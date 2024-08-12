Doug Pederson Updates the Jaguars Injury Report After Preseason Opener
The Jacksonville Jaguars managed to leave Saturday's 26-13 win over the Kansas City Chiefs without any major injury scares, one of the most important outcomes from their preseason opener.
With that said, Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson did update the injury status of a number of offensive and defensive contributors on Monday.
Esezi Otomewo
Defensive lineman Esezi Otomewo is dealing with a shoulder injury, according to Pederson. Otomewo had 1.5 sacks and three quarterback hits during the second-half.
"Esezi [Otomewo] just has a shoulder. He'll be limited a little bit this week, or at least the next couple of days."
Ventrell Miller and Foyesade Oluokun
Second-year linebacker Ventrell Miller played the game with a wrap around his hand but made it through the game healthy. Meanwhile, starting linebacker Foyesade Oluokun missed Monday's practice after going through hamstring tightness during the game.
"Ventrell [Miller] with his little Q-tip on his hand came out well. Yeah, Foye [Oluokun] came out after about five or six plays, a little hamstring tightness. He'll be fine. We're just going to limit him. He'll be out today. We won't put him through anything."
Tyson Campbell
Starting cornerback Tyson Campbell warmed up ahead of the game but ultimately didn't play. He dealt with an ankle injury during the first week of camp but has otherwise practiced.
"Tyson [Campbell], we’ll work back in. He was out of the game. He'll work back into practice."
Anton Harrison and Ezra Cleveland
The Jaguars were without starting right tackle Anton Harrison and left guard Ezra Cleveland, though Harrison returned to practice on Monday.
"Get Ezra [Cleveland] back a little bit, limited on that heel-ankle area. Ton [OL Anton Harrison] has been cleared, so we'll get him back out there full today, this week."
Arik Armstead
The veteran defensive lineman will not come off the Active/PUP list this week, but Doug Pederson seemed to imply he could next week.
“No, probably not until Atlanta.”
Andrew Wingard
Pederson said Wingard would miss close to the same time as safety Tashaun Gipson, who is suspended for six games. He would not put a full timeline on it, however.
"I don't want to put him in a box or label him, but it’ll definitely be some time, at least the first few games possibly.”