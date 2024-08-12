Jaguar Report

Doug Pederson Updates the Jaguars Injury Report After Preseason Opener

Which Jacksonville Jaguars came out of the preseason opener with injuries?

John Shipley

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson on the sidelines during first half action. The Jaguars led 20 to 10 at the end of the first half. The Jacksonville Jaguars hosted the Kansas City Chiefs in the Jaguars first preseason game of the season Saturday, August10, 2024 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. [Bob Self/Florida Times-Union]
Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson on the sidelines during first half action. The Jaguars led 20 to 10 at the end of the first half. The Jacksonville Jaguars hosted the Kansas City Chiefs in the Jaguars first preseason game of the season Saturday, August10, 2024 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. [Bob Self/Florida Times-Union]
The Jacksonville Jaguars managed to leave Saturday's 26-13 win over the Kansas City Chiefs without any major injury scares, one of the most important outcomes from their preseason opener.

With that said, Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson did update the injury status of a number of offensive and defensive contributors on Monday.

Esezi Otomewo

Defensive lineman Esezi Otomewo is dealing with a shoulder injury, according to Pederson. Otomewo had 1.5 sacks and three quarterback hits during the second-half.

"Esezi [Otomewo] just has a shoulder. He'll be limited a little bit this week, or at least the next couple of days."

Ventrell Miller and Foyesade Oluokun

Second-year linebacker Ventrell Miller played the game with a wrap around his hand but made it through the game healthy. Meanwhile, starting linebacker Foyesade Oluokun missed Monday's practice after going through hamstring tightness during the game.

"Ventrell [Miller] with his little Q-tip on his hand came out well. Yeah, Foye [Oluokun] came out after about five or six plays, a little hamstring tightness. He'll be fine. We're just going to limit him. He'll be out today. We won't put him through anything."

Tyson Campbell

Starting cornerback Tyson Campbell warmed up ahead of the game but ultimately didn't play. He dealt with an ankle injury during the first week of camp but has otherwise practiced.

"Tyson [Campbell], we’ll work back in. He was out of the game. He'll work back into practice."

Anton Harrison and Ezra Cleveland

The Jaguars were without starting right tackle Anton Harrison and left guard Ezra Cleveland, though Harrison returned to practice on Monday.

"Get Ezra [Cleveland] back a little bit, limited on that heel-ankle area. Ton [OL Anton Harrison] has been cleared, so we'll get him back out there full today, this week."

Arik Armstead

The veteran defensive lineman will not come off the Active/PUP list this week, but Doug Pederson seemed to imply he could next week.

“No, probably not until Atlanta.”

Andrew Wingard

Pederson said Wingard would miss close to the same time as safety Tashaun Gipson, who is suspended for six games. He would not put a full timeline on it, however.

"I don't want to put him in a box or label him, but it’ll definitely be some time, at least the first few games possibly.”

