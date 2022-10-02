Eagles 29, Jaguars 21: Game Balls

Each week during the 2022 season, we will take a quick post-game look at which Jacksonville Jaguars stood out the most.

Win or lose, rain or shine, we will hand out game balls to an offensive, defensive and special teams player.

In this edition, we take a look at the Jaguars' 29-21 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles and which players stood out in big ways.

Offense: Jamal Agnew

The Jaguars had their worst day on offense of the season, not even getting 50 plays off as the result of five turnovers from quarterback Trevor Lawrence (four fumbles, one interception). The turnovers came either at critical moments, such as in the red-zone or on third/fourth down, or at the very start of important drives. As a result, the entire offense was thrown into whack.

“We talk about it all the time. We just have to focus on us. Anytime you make the mistakes we did, turn the ball over like we did, and where we turned the ball over, you’re not going to keep good teams out of the end zone," Pederson said. "That’s really the difference in the football game. I’m proud of our guys. They fought there until the end to give us a chance to at least see what was going to happen there at the end of the game. It’s just the turnovers and mental errors that really cost us today.”

With this in mind, credit should go to Jamal Agnew for generating several of the Jaguars' biggest plays. He caught each of Lawrence's touchdown passes, including making a nifty move after the catch on the second one, and also made a big gain on a screen play. Had Lawrence not overthrown him when up 14-0, it could have been a different ball game.

“He played great. That’s a guy that can really do a lot of things for us and he did it last year, too," Lawrence said after the game.

"I’m pretty familiar with how he plays, the things he can do, the different positions we can put him in and use him. He did a great job stepping up. I think, what two touchdowns on the day? He had some big catches and played great. He was ready to roll and that’s all you can ask.”

Defense: Andre Cisco

It is tough to find a winner for defense this week. The Jaguars had just two sacks and five quarterback hits, and most of these were the result of Jalen Hurts' scrambling behind the line of scrimmage. As for the running game, they generated just six tackles for loss on the Eagles' 50 rushing attempts and missed Foley Fatukasi for most of the game, so it is hard to go with anyone in the front seven.

“Yeah, he’s a big part of the run defense obviously and pushes the pocket. It just makes you a little bit thin," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said about Fatukasi after the game. "But I thought the guys around him stepped up, did a nice job. But we will see where he’s at, try to get him healthy for next week.”

With this in mind, Andre Cisco deserves credit for putting six points on the board with his early pick-six of Jalen Hurts. Darious Williams deserves an assist thanks to the pass deflection, but Cisco's special athleticism and awareness are what turned the tipped pass into a touchdown.

Special teams: Logan Cooke

It really has been a quiet season for the Jaguars special teams wise, which I guess is a good thing through four games considering the issues the Jaguars had on special teams in the preseason and during training camp. With this in mind, we go with Logan Cooke's three punts for 150 yards -- including a 61-yard boomer -- over Riley Patterson's three extra points.