Eagles Claim Former Jaguars WR Josh Hammond on Waivers

A former long-time Jaguars receiver is now a Philadelphia Eagles as a result of the waiver wire.

One former member of the Jacksonville Jaguars roster has seen himself picked up on the waiver wire.

The Philadelphia Eagles announced Tuesday they claimed former Jaguars wide receiver Josh Hammond on waivers, just one day after Hammond was waived by the Jaguars.

Hammond was waived on Monday along with fellow wide receiver Terry Godwin as well as rookie safety Sean Mahone and rookie offensive lineman Marcus Tatum.

The Jaguars announced Monday they signed wide receiver Willie Johnson IV, wide receiver Marvin Hall, wide receiver Ryan McDaniel, and Clemson tight end Naz Bohannon, bringing the roster to 89. 

Hammond signed with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent following the 2020 NFL Draft and remained on the team's practice squad over the last two seasons, appearing in two games in 2021.

Considered a four-star recruit out of Hallandale (Fla.), Hammond signed with the Gators in the class of 2016 under former head coach Jim McElwain. Hammond put up big numbers over the final two seasons of his Florida career, recording six receiving touchdowns and two rushing scores in that span.

In four seasons, Hammond caught 87 passes for 1,138 yards and added nine rushes for 134 yards, posting a 76-yard rush for a touchdown.

Hammond has stuck around the Jaguars roster for the last three seasons as a core piece of the practice squad. He frequently stood out during training camp and had a nice preseason in 2021, but the Jaguars' numbers never worked out in his favor. Now, he will go from playing for Doug Pederson to playing for Pederson's former team.

