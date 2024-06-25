ESPN: Jaguars Have 15th Best Roster in 2024
The Jacksonville Jaguars are entering the third year of the Doug Pederson regime -- and the fourth year of the Trent Baalke/Trevor Lawrence era. And after that many years, it is fair to start to expect the Jaguars' process to bear results.
The Jaguars have certainly improved over the last two seasons, going 9-8 each year and going on a playoff run in 2022 that included a dramatic comeback win and a near-defeat of the Kansas City Chiefs on the road.
The Jaguars' 18-16 regular season record over the last two seasons, resulting in a .529% win rate, which would tie with the Cleveland Browns for the 10th-best regular season record in the NFL in that time. In the two years before Pederson arrived, the Jaguars' 4-29 record and .121% win rate was the worst in the NFL.
So, how would you assess the Jaguars' roster after years of construction and turnover? ESPN asked exactly that question when ranking all 32 NFL rosters.
The Jaguars finished at No. 15, trailing the Houston Texans (No. 8) but in front of the Indianapolis Colts (No. 21) and Tennessee Titans (No. 25). The Jaguars ultimately were the eighth-highest-ranked team in the AFC overall.
ESPN noted offensive tackle is a potential weak link for the Jaguars, while the off-ball linebacker group was looked at as a strength and Travon Walker was listed as the team's X-Factor after 10 sacks in 2023.
"Don't overlook an underrated Jaguars' defense with plenty of star power. Foyesade Oluokun is one of those stars, having played 1,000-plus snaps and recorded 170-plus tackles in each of the past three seasons. Olukun has 56 more tackles than any other player and trails only Quandre Diggs in snaps during that span. Running mate Devin Lloyd -- a 2022 first-round pick -- showed improvement last season and now has 242 tackles in two seasons (20th in the league)."- Mike Clay, ESPN
"It took time but Walker started to show up last season, posting a 15% pass rush win rate (just shy of average) at edge and 10 sacks. Does the former first-round pick have another gear in him? If so, he and Josh Allen could make quite a tandem, especially with Arik Armstead now on the defensive line, too."- Seth Walder, ESPN
After a big spending spree in free agency in 2021 and 2022, the Jaguars mostly built through the draft in 2023. 2024 saw a mix of both, with the Jaguars spending for additions like Gabe Davis, Mitch Morse, Arik Armstead, and Darnell Savage.
"Well as we've always said, as coach and I have been on the same page from the get-go. It's not just the defensive coaches, it's all the coaches," Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke said at the conclusion of the 2024 NFL Draft.
"Special teams coaches played an extremely important role. As you saw we drafted a kicker, drafted a kick returner among other things that Keilan [RB Keilan Robinson] can do. So, as coaches and as personnel people, you try to get the best people in this building as you can that fit the system. So Ryan [defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen] played a big role and as did the other defensive coaches. The thing is not one person makes these decisions. We've said it from the get-go, it's all of us. It's a combined effort, so they had a lot of say in the guys that we not only picked, but the type of guys that we picked. In terms of strengths, weaknesses and all the other stuff that goes with it.”