Expectations for Jawaan Taylor Remain High Within Jaguars' Locker Room

John Shipley

Jacksonville Jaguars right tackle Jawaan Taylor had, by all definitions, a successful rookie season. He started all 16 games, played every single snap for the offense, the only offensive rookie to do so last season, and was named to the Pro Football Writers of America 2019 All-Rookie Team.

This means that entering year two, expectations are high for the 2019 second-round pick. Last year he was a rookie offensive lineman who deserved time to get his feet wet and catch up to the speed of the NFL. Now, the Jaguars will look to him to be one of the cornerstones of their offensive line unit. 

Jacksonville's current anchor along their offensive line, seventh-year center Brandon Linder, gave a glowing endorsement to his younger teammate during a video press conference on Wednesday that shows just how high the expectations are for Taylor entering his second season as Jacksonville's starting right tackle.

"Jawaan Taylor did really great things as a rookie," Linder said when breaking down Jacksonville's five offensive line starters. 

"I think it’s all going up. He’s an incredible athlete and an incredible talent now he’s getting the knowledge under his belt and getting experience in the NFL," Linder went on to say later.

"He played, I think every game last year and that’s incredible for a rookie to come in and do that. So now, the ceiling and everything is going up for him. So, I’m excited to see him. He came in in incredible shape, as well, so he’s going to be a force this year.”

For Linder to say he thinks Taylor will be a force this year is a strong sign of confidence and support from Jacksonville's best lineman, but it also shows the expectations that are held for Taylor throughout TIAA Bank Field. Taylor's teammates and coaches know he is an immensely athletic and talented lineman who just has to finish polishing his game and try to decrease his number of penalties.

"He’s long, he’s athletic and he plays with the tenacity that you love from a tackle. I am very excited to get to work with him at right tackle," first-year offensive coordinator Jay Gruden said in May. 

"He can run, he can pull, he can get out there on screens, he’s physical in the running game and he can pass protect, he’s got great feet. He’s got every quality that you want in an offensive tackle and the more experience he gets and handing some of the movement up front, the better he’s going to be. I think that he’s one of the best right tackles in the game athletically and the more he plays and the more he sees, the better he is going to get."

With the Jaguars' offensive line under intense scrutiny this year following a season in which the unit was plagued by penalties, inconsistency and a lack of rushing scores (just three in 2019), Taylor will be looked to as one of the most important pieces to reverse the narratives. 

In the eyes of his teammates and coaches, Taylor certainly has the talent and drive to meet their lofty expectations. Now, it will just be about going on the field on Sundays and proving himself, just as he did in 2019.

