First Take's Michael Irvin Names Jaguars' Rayshawn Jenkins His Top Playmaker of Week 15

The Jaguars' safety got quite the reaction out of ESPN's Michael Irvin for his big plays made against the Cowboys.

Last week, ESPN's First Take gave plenty of love to Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence. This time around, the emphatic and vigorous crowning goes to safety Rayshawn Jenkins.

Jenkins posted a career high total (18) and solo (9) tackles to lead the Jaguars defense. Jenkins posted a single-game career-high two interceptions and according to Pro Football Reference, Jenkins is the only player in NFL history to record at least 18 tackles and two INTs in a game.

As a result, Jenkins was named the top playmaker of the week by former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Irvin, who was clearly pained to give the much-deserved kudos to Jenkins after his walk-off interception in overtime gave the Jaguars a 40-34 win.

The game-ending interception was Jenkins' second of the game of Cowboys' Dak Prescott, who now has three interceptions on the season.

"Then in overtime, crossing route was throwing it low on purpose and I just wasn't able to make the play and the connection between us two [Noah Brown], and obviously tips up and the guy makes a great catch right there above the ground and ends the game," Prescott said after the game.

"I was over by our little quarterback section on the bench, just standing there watching. Big 3rd down obviously. I could just tell the way the play was unfolding kind of had to scramble. I figured we were going to get a stop there, but then I saw them throw shallow and the ball got tipped, and when he (Jenkins) caught it, I was just like thinking, okay, we're going to be in field goal range, maybe get a 1st down game-winner," Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence said on Sunday.

"And then we just kept rolling. I was like, thank goodness. I didn't want to go back on the field. Just end it right now. We all want to go home. Get the win. What better way to do it than a walk-off by him? He had a crazy -- I don't know what the stats were, but he had a crazy day today, which was awesome."