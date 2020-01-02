For Now, Jaguars’ Brass Noncommittal on Naming a Starting QB for 2020

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars have a lot of work to do to change their fortunes and field a winning football team in 2020. \

And where does that work begin? At quarterback.

“I think we have two that I know about right now and I really feel comfortable with them," head coach Doug Marrone said about the quarterback situation earlier this week. "I think it’s something that we have to use in our favor. In the past, there have been situations where we haven’t had many or maybe I’ve just had one. I’ve never had two. We’ve got to do a heck of a job making sure we’re getting both guys ready.”

Those two quarterbacks are of course big-money veteran Nick Foles and 2019 rookie Gardner Minshew II. One of the many storylines of Jacksonville's 2019 season was the evolving circumstances that led to Foles and Minshew each seeing time as the team's starting signal-caller.

Foles, who signed a four-year contract worth $88 million (the largest contract in Jaguars' history) in the offseason, started Week 1 but was sidelined with a clavicle injury after only 11 plays. Minshew started the next eight games, going 4-4 in the process.

Foles would return and start three games, but went 0-3 in the process and was benched at halftime of his last start after he committed three turnovers on the team's first three possessions in Week 13. Minshew was implemented as the starter by Marrone and went 2-2 down the stretch, ending the season as the only Jaguars' quarterback to win a game.

“I give Gardner a ton of credit for what he did, where he came from, how he handled his business. He got thrust in there Week 1. It’s hard enough for a starting quarterback or a first-round quarterback to take all the reps [and play]," general manager Dave Caldwell said on Tuesday.

"This is a young man that didn’t get very many reps in the preseason and he ends up having to go in the Kansas City game and the rest of it. He won more games than any other rookie quarterback and statistically, in less games, put himself in contention for Offensive Rookie of the Year. I think everybody in this room would agree with that. So, I think he did a really nice job."

Minshew's season, combined with Foles' struggles, has led to an interesting situation for Jacksonville entering the offseason. Who will start in 2020? As of right now, the Jaguars' brass is keeping the cards close to their chests and remaining noncommittal.

"As far as the plans moving forward, I think there’s a lot of self-evaluation, like Coach Marrone said, in where we’re at, and that will be a decision made by Coach Marrone, and his staff, in collaboration with Shad [Khan] and decide on that," Caldwell said.

"But I don’t think any decision has been made today as to what that’s going to look like, but we feel good about Gardner and moving forward with him.”

Foles said on Monday that he plans to play in 2020 but 2019 was "10 times" tougher on him than the previous worst season of his career, which came in 2015 with the St. Louis Rams. He knows the quarterback question will loom until a starter is made or competition is announced, but he said he won't focus on the situation.

"Not even thinking about it right now. Most important thing right now is just finishing today strong or getting home and sort of getting away for a little bit. Taking time to breathe, there's been a lot that's happened this year," Foles said.

"So that's the most important thing, that way I can think clearly. I know that I'm gonna be working hard preparing. I know what I can do on the field. I've shown what I can do on the field. That's the big thing, but the most important thing right now is to take a step back, and take a breath and see what I've learned this year."

