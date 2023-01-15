Former Jaguars' CB Jalen Ramsey: 'I Still Love Jacksonville With All My Heart'

No, you did not imagine that.

Former Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey picked an interesting time to show love to his first NFL stop. During the first quarter of the Jaguars' Wild Card playoff game vs. the Los Angeles Chargers at TIAA Bank Field, Ramsey posted an interesting and now-deleted tweet in regards to the team that drafted him in 2016.

The tweet comes days after Ramsey implied in a social media post that he may have played his final game as a Los Angeles Ram, who traded for him from the Jaguars after Ramsey and the Jaguars had a falling out in the cornerback's fourth season.

On Oct. 15, 2019, the Jaguars put an end to the weeks-long saga with Ramsey by dealing him in what is still one of the biggest blockbusters in recent NFL memory. The compensation alone -- a 2020 first-round pick, a 2021 first-round pick, and a 2021 fourth-round pick -- reflected the major move the Jaguars would be making.

"That was one of the first places that I've ever been in that I don't feel valued, for real. It was weird, and it was frustrating, and it got to a point where, like, it just started piling up, piling up, piling up," Ramsey said this past offseason.

"And we weren't winning. And they didn't want to pay me early. So all of that put together was like, man, so what I'm what am I here for? Like, what am I here wasting my time for?"