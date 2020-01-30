JaguarReport
Top Stories
Draft
News
Game Day

Former Jaguars Director of Player Personnel Chris Polian No Longer With Team

John Shipley

It appears as if there is a partial shakeup in the Jacksonville Jaguars' front office as Chris Polian, a top-ranking member of the staff since 2013, is no longer with the team. 

Polian had been with the team since being hired to join Dave Caldwell's front office in 2013. Initially hired as director of pro personnel, Polian became the team's director of player personnel in 2015 and had been in that role since. 

Neil Stratton of InsindeTheLeague first reported Polian's departure from Jacksonville on Wednesday evening, and a team spokesperson confirmed it on Thursday.

Polian, the son of Pro Football Hall of Fame general manager Bill Polian, has an extensive track record as an NFL scout and executive. He worked for the Carolina Panthers from 1994-1997 during his father's tenure as the Panthers' general manager. He joined his father in Indianapolis in 1998. 

Polian served in his father's front office first as director of pro scouting (1998-2000) before continuing to rise up the ranks. Polian was then named assistant director of football operations (2001-2003) and was then made assistant general manager/football operations in 2004. From 2005-2009, he served as vice president of football operations. Finally, he spent the final three years of his tenure with the Colts (2009-2011) as vice president and general manager before he and his father were fired by Colts owner Jim Irsay.

In 2012, Polian was an executive scout with the Atlanta Falcons for a year before joining Caldwell's staff in Jacksonville. Polian had two interviews with Philadelphia for a personnel executive opening in 2015 but remained with the Jaguars. 

2020 will mark the first season of Caldwell's tenure with the Jaguars that Polian will not serve as a key member of the front office, reflecting a continued change in the team's structure following the past several seasons. 

Jaguars owner Shad Khan announced on Dec. 31 that Caldwell and head coach Doug Marrone would each be retained for the 2020 season after a 6-10 record in 2019, making this next season a pivotal one for the entire franchise. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

PFF: Jaguars Had 2nd Most Productive Draft Class in 2019

The Jaguars' impressive draft class was noted as one of the most productive in the entire NFL by PFF week.

John Shipley

by

John Shipley

2020 NFL Draft: Auzoyah Alufohai Defies Insurmountable Odds for a Shot at the NFL

How has defensive tackle prospect Auzoyah Alufohai been shaped by his path to where he is today?

Andrew DiCecco

What Lessons Can the Jaguars Learn From the 2019 Season?

How can Jacksonville use the failures of 2019 to improve moving forward?

John Shipley

by

John Shipley

Gardner Minshew Reflects on Rookie Season: 'I Didn’t Even Get a Place There Until After Preseason Because I Didn’t Know if I Was Making the Team'

Jaguars QB Gardner Minshew sat down with First Things First on FS1 to discuss a variety of topics during Super Bowl week on Wednesday.

John Shipley

How Did Gardner Minshew’s Rookie Season Compare to the Early Careers of Past Jay Gruden Passers?

How do Gardner Minshew's numbers stack up to Andy Dalton and Kirk Cousins in their first seasons 12 games?

John Shipley

by

John Shipley

Anthony Munoz Supports Jaguars Legend Tony Boselli’s Hall of Fame Candidacy: ‘He Deserves to Be in Canton’

In an interview with Jacksonville radio station 1010 XL/92.5 FM , one of the best to ever play the game gave Jaguars OT Tony Boselli his full support.

John Shipley

PFF Ranks Jaguars QB Gardner Minshew As the 20th Best QB in 2019

Which quarterbacks does Pro Football Focus think Gardner Minshew outplayed in 2019?

John Shipley

Jaguars Offseason Mailbag: Can We Expect Todd Wash to Return, and Other Questions

Our mailbag series returns for another week as we take questions on Todd Wash, the linebackers, and much more.

John Shipley

5 Free Agent Linebackers Who Make Sense for the Jaguars

Which linebackers set to hit the open would make sense as options for the Jaguars?

John Shipley

Reports: Former Jaguars Safety Donovin Darius Arrested for DUI and Sent to Hospital for Evaluation Over Weekend

One of the team's first-round picks in 1998, Donovan Darius was charged with a misdemeanor DUI on Sunday.

John Shipley

by

John Shipley