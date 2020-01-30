Former Jaguars Director of Player Personnel Chris Polian No Longer With Team

It appears as if there is a partial shakeup in the Jacksonville Jaguars' front office as Chris Polian, a top-ranking member of the staff since 2013, is no longer with the team.

Polian had been with the team since being hired to join Dave Caldwell's front office in 2013. Initially hired as director of pro personnel, Polian became the team's director of player personnel in 2015 and had been in that role since.

Neil Stratton of InsindeTheLeague first reported Polian's departure from Jacksonville on Wednesday evening, and a team spokesperson confirmed it on Thursday.

Polian, the son of Pro Football Hall of Fame general manager Bill Polian, has an extensive track record as an NFL scout and executive. He worked for the Carolina Panthers from 1994-1997 during his father's tenure as the Panthers' general manager. He joined his father in Indianapolis in 1998.

Polian served in his father's front office first as director of pro scouting (1998-2000) before continuing to rise up the ranks. Polian was then named assistant director of football operations (2001-2003) and was then made assistant general manager/football operations in 2004. From 2005-2009, he served as vice president of football operations. Finally, he spent the final three years of his tenure with the Colts (2009-2011) as vice president and general manager before he and his father were fired by Colts owner Jim Irsay.

In 2012, Polian was an executive scout with the Atlanta Falcons for a year before joining Caldwell's staff in Jacksonville. Polian had two interviews with Philadelphia for a personnel executive opening in 2015 but remained with the Jaguars.

2020 will mark the first season of Caldwell's tenure with the Jaguars that Polian will not serve as a key member of the front office, reflecting a continued change in the team's structure following the past several seasons.

Jaguars owner Shad Khan announced on Dec. 31 that Caldwell and head coach Doug Marrone would each be retained for the 2020 season after a 6-10 record in 2019, making this next season a pivotal one for the entire franchise.