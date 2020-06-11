Former Jaguars Linebacker Jake Ryan Waived by Baltimore

Veteran linebacker Jake Ryan had a rough single season with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2019. So far, it appears as if he is still looking for his footing in the NFL as the Baltimore Ravens announced Thursday they had waived the sixth-year linebacker.

Ryan was signed by Baltimore to a one-year deal in May after the Jaguars declined his option for the 2020 season in February. Ryan was initially a fourth-round pick by the Green Bay Packers in 2015, and played in 43 games for the Packers from 2015-18.

Ryan missed the 2018 season after suffering a torn ACL in training camp and then spent most of 2019 on Jacksonville's reserve/non-football injury list. Jacksonville signed him to a two-year contract on March 19, 2019, but Ryan went on to make few appearances for Jacksonville's defense despite their limited options at linebacker.

Ryan spent the first 11 games of the season on the reserve/non-football injury list and was then injured during Week 14's 45-10 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers and did not return. Ryan played 13 special teams snaps vs. the Chargers before injuring his hamstring. He played 25 special teams snaps in Week 13 vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Ultimately, Jacksonville signed Ryan to provide veteran experience to a defense with an abundance of questions at linebacker but the signing was a roll of the dice to begin with due to Ryan's ACL injury the previous year. While the Jaguars had several different starting linebackers in 2019, Ryan never started for the team.

To replace Ryan's spot along the defensive and special teams depth chart, the Jaguars made several additions at linebacker this offseason via both free agency and the NFL Draft. Ryan was always a longshot to remain on the roster following his injury-riddled 2019, and now it appears he is having the same issue elsewhere.