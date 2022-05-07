Former Jaguars DL Marcell Dareus Resurfaces With Workout With Ravens

The former Jacksonville Jaguars defensive lineman has shown back up in the league, working out with the Baltimore Ravens.

One of the most familiar faces from Jacksonville's historic 2017 defense has resurfaced in a way, with former Jaguars defensive lineman Marcell Dareus making a reappearance in the NFL via a workout with the Baltimore Ravens.

Dareus was one of the key pieces to the Jaguars' 2017 playoff run but hasn't appeared in a game since he played six games for the Jaguars in 2019. Dareus, 32, was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft but has not been much of a factor in the NFL since the Jaguars declined his $20 million option after the 2019 season.

The Jaguars have since gone through a number of different options to replace Dareus, the former All-Pro and Pro Bowl nose tackle, including signing Al Woods and drafting DaVon Hamilton, while the Jaguars have also added Foley Fatukasi and Malcom Brown over the last two seasons.

Dareus was a major reason Jacksonville's defense became balanced in 2017. Just four days before the trade deadline, the Jaguars acquired Dareus from the Buffalo Bills for a 2018 sixth-round draft pick. The Jaguars' then-struggling run defense did a 180 over the second half of the season as Dareus stepped into a starting role for the Jaguars, improving both the first and second-string defensive lines.

Dareus was one of the Jaguars' most important defenders during his three seasons, playing nose tackle for former defensive coordinator Todd Wash's 4-3 defense. Dareus recorded 45 tackles, 2.5 sacks, and four tackles for loss in 30 games (22 starts) in Jacksonville.

The veteran defensive tackle's 2019 season was cut short due to a core muscle injury he sustained in Week 6 that placed him on injured reserve.