Former Jaguars RB Fred Taylor Weighs In on Trevor Lawrence's Contract
One of the best players in franchise history has opined on the largest contract the Jacksonville Jaguars have ever handed out.
With Trevor Lawrence extended last week, former Jaguars running back Fred Taylor sees the Lawrence deal as one the franchise passer can live up to, and now will have to.
Speaking on 'The Drill' on 1010XL with Dan Hicken and Jeff Prosser, the legendary Jaguars running back gave his take on how the Lawrence contract should be viewed after a stellar end to the 2022 season and a disappointing 2023.
While the 2023 season wasn't what many expected out of Lawrence and the Jaguars as a whole, Taylor has reason to believe the Lawrence contract will be a popular move in the locker room.
"And, you know, he showed a lot of grit and determination [in 2023], still trying to be out there still trying to be a leader. The results weren't amazing. But the heart the influence, the leadership, all of that was there. Those are intangibles," Taylor said.
"And then now it's time to say okay, we could not sign him and let him play through it. Or we can sign him and give him some motivation. So I think the players are happy for him."
The Jaguars agreed to terms with the quarterback and former No. 1 pick last Thursday, agreeing to a five-year deal worth $275 million with $200 million in guarantees and $142 million fully guaranteed.
Lawrence's deal will pay him an average of $55 million a season, which ties him with Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow as the highest-paid player on an annual basis in the NFL.
Since being drafted No. 1 in 2021, Lawrence has started 50 regular season games. Lawrence ranks fourth in franchise history in passing yards with 11,770 and is fourth in touchdown passes with 58.
Since being drafted, Lawrence has been voted as a team captain by his teammates each year of his NFL career and was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2022 after recording 387 completions for 4,113 passing yards and 25 touchdowns with a passer rating of 95.2.
During the 2023 season, he completed 370 passes becoming the only quarterback in franchise history to start his career with three seasons of at least 300 completions and the second quarterback in team history to record at least 300 completions in three consecutive seasons. He has been named AFC Offensive Player of the Week three times in his career, twice in 2022 (Week 3 and 12) and once in 2023 (Week 11).
In his career, Lawrence has also posted 205 rushing attempts for 964 yards and 11 touchdowns.
"You have people around the league that are saying 'Oh, wow, Jacksonville blew it' or they pulled the trigger prematurely, or you know, looking at his stats, he doesn't warrant that contract. They said that about Kirk Cousins," Taylor said.
"I mean he has to go out there and play. Now he just has to go out there and play. He doesn't have to think about money for forever you know, that's the least of his thoughts right now going forward until he retires. So we'll see how it goes. I don't know, we'll see how it goes. But I'm glad to see Trevor is there, he can focus on his game. hopefully we'll see that big leap that we're waiting to see, you know like some of these top guys and top five guys and go from there."