Former Jaguars' Special Teams Captain Cody Davis Signs With New England Patriots

The Jacksonville Jaguars' special teams captain from 2019 will be playing elsewhere next season with safety Cody Davis signing with the New England Patriots.

The deal was first announced by Davis' agent, Jordan Woy.

"Happy to announce Cody Davis, Former Texas Tech and Jacksonville Jaguars safety and ST standout has signed with the New England Patriots. Looking forward to a great season and new team," Woy tweeted.

Davis was a special teams ace in his two seasons with the Jaguars, though the 30-year-old veteran played sparingly in Todd Wash's defense. With Davis no longer returning to the Jaguars in 2020, a void has opened up on all special teams coverage units.

In 16 games in 2019, Davis recorded 13 tackles, one pass deflection, one blocked extra point attempt, and one catch for seven yards on a fake punt. He played 382 special teams snaps in coordinator Joe DeCamillis' scheme, accounting for 87% of the team's special teams snaps. Defensively, Davis played 68 snaps, which made up 7% of the team's defensive snaps.

While Davis was sometimes used as a third safety in 2019, he was passed over as the team's starter at safety when regular starter Ronnie Harrison missed time with a concussion toward the end of the season. Instead, undrafted free agent Andrew Wingard saw increased snaps with the starting defense.

In his first season in Jacksonville in 2018, Davis played 363 special teams snaps (85%), signaling his importance to the team's third phase.

Davis joins offensive tackle Cedric Ogbuehi and tight ends Seth DeValve and Nick O'Leary as members of the 2019 Jaguars' squad who have signed elsewhere this offseason.

With Davis officially gone, the Jaguars will have to hope Wingard or Douglas Middleton can step up on the special teams unit, while the need for a third safety still remains.