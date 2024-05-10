Former Jaguars WR Zay Jones Signs With Arizona Cardinals
After taking visits with the Tennessee Titans, Dallas Cowboys, and the Kansas City Chiefs, former Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Zay Jones has found a new home with the Arizona Cardinals.
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Jones' deal with the Cardinals is for one season and worth up to $4.25 million.
Jones sustained an injury in Week 2 of 2023 that hampered him for most of the season, with Jones dealing with two different stretches of missed time. In nine games for the Jaguars last season, Jones caught 34 passes for 321 yards and two touchdowns.
Over the last two seasons combined, Jones ranks third on the team in targets (185) and receiving yards (1,144), while ranking third in catches (113) and being tied for fourth in touchdown catches (7). He also ranks fourth in receiving yards per game 45.8.
Jones signed a three-year, $24 million deal with $14 million in guarantees for the Jaguars in 2022.
The Jaguars will take on $6,569,334 in dead cap for Jones and save $4,183,294.
If Jones is designated as a post-June 1st cut, they carry $3,017,334 in dead cap in 2024 and save $7,735,294 for the year.
Jones is set to be replaced in the starting lineup by No. 23 overall selection Brian Thomas Jr., the first wide receiver the Jaguars have drafted in the first round in over a decade.
“I think it's hard to say right now because Gabe [Davis] is still working through an injury, so he's not really participating. He's out there and learning, so it's hard to tell. Christian [Kirk] is there. We don't have Brian [Thomas Jr.] yet, obviously. So, it's really hard to put the pieces together," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said when asked about the receiver room after the release of Jones.
"Phase two is about development and growth with the players more so than it is with the units. I think we'll have a better understanding going into OTAs, and coming out of OTAs even, we'll see how much Gabe can give us. Again, I don't want to put him through something that's going to set him back either. It's just hard right now because we don't have everybody kind of working at the same time.”