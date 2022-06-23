Fred Taylor Reveals Which Team He Wanted To Play for After Jaguars Career

Fred Taylor spent some time with the New England Patriots after his Jaguars career, but he revealed this week which other team he wanted to suit up for.

Jacksonville Jaguars legend Fred Taylor played 161 games in his 13-year career. Almost all came with the Jaguars, but Taylor revealed this week which other team he wishes he was able to play for after his 11 years with the Jaguars ended.

In an episode of 'The Pivot Podcast' this week, Taylor told Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin that the Steelers were one of two teams he wanted to suit up for after the Jaguars released him following the 2018 season.

“I’ve been waiting 14 years for this,” Taylor said. “You just talked about being patient. 2009, the Jacksonville Jaguars released me, and there was only two teams I wanted to hear from: one was the Patriots and the other one was the Pittsburgh Steelers. Why you ain’t hit me up, boss?”

Tomlin went on to say he does not know why the Steelers didn't explore adding Taylor, while Taylor himself went on to point to his respect of Tomlin and the Steelers' organization as reasons why he wanted to play for the Jaguars rival after his storied career in Jacksonville.

Instead, Taylor signed with the Patriots after the 2008 season. He spent two years in New England, appearing in 13 regular season games and rushing 106 times for 424 yards and four touchdowns, while also appearing in one playoff game with the Patriots.

Taylor never got a chance to suit up for the Steelers, but he was constantly one of the biggest thorns in their sides during his playing career, having big games against them both during Tomlin's tenure and the tenure of former Steelers head coach Bill Cowher.

In 10 games, Taylor rushed 215 times for 934 yards (4.34 yards per carry) and seven touchdowns, including a touchdown from Taylor on the ground vs. Pittsburgh in the Jaguars' 31-29 playoff victory over the Steelers in the 2007-08 season.

Taylor, a 13-year pro, spent the majority of his career with the Jaguars before playing out his final seasons with the Patriots. He was the epitome of consistency during his career and still holds most Jaguars rushing records.

Taylor recorded 13,632 total yards and 70 touchdowns in his career, with the vast majority of those coming with Jacksonville. He is the all-time leading rusher in franchise history with 11,271 yards, more than 3,000 more than the back behind him.

When it comes to his production during his career, which spanned from 1998 to 2010, Taylor checked off every box. He ran for at least 1,000 yards in seven of his 13 seasons and scored 32 rushing touchdowns in his first three seasons alone.