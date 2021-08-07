Gardner Minshew Is 'Burning the Boats' and Refusing To Settle As Jaguars' No. 2

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew II went from being the incumbent starter to likely backup, after the Jags drafted Trevor Lawrence No. 1 overall. But Minshew isn't going down without a fight, drawing on history, motivation and sheer will in this quarterback competition.

Gardner Minshew II was locked and loaded, quip at the ready. He knew this was coming. It’s been coming since the Jacksonville Jaguars drafted Trevor Lawrence No. 1 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft. For that matter, it’s been coming since the New York Jets defeated the Los Angeles Rams in week 15 and officially handed over the first pick to the Jaguars.

So Minshew, the pop culture phenomena that brought the cult classic Napoleon Dynamite back to the forefront of American culture, had done his research and knew exactly how he was not only going to attack the challenge in front of him, but address it when the question was inevitably asked.

“When [Hernán] Cortés landed up at Veracruz with 600 dudes, trying to take the Aztec Empire, you know what he said? He said, ‘Burn the boats, we’re going back on their boats.’ So, that’s kind of a mindset that stuck with me, pretty much, since I heard that story.”

That feeling you’re experiencing is whiplash after being taken from 2021 Jacksonville to 1519 Veracruz—modern day Mexico—when Spanish conquistador Hernan Cortes led a war that resulted in the fall of the Aztec Empire.

Minshew is likening himself to Cortés during this training camp. He has an insurmountable challenge in front of him. The only way forward is to refuse to go backwards. The only way forward, is to refuse to be number two.

Minshew says Meyer has kept his promise and given him a chance to compete. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The quips didn’t stop with the history lesson. In a recent episode of ‘Green Light with Chris Long’, Minshew famously said, “In preparation for the competition, I haven't taken a s--- in weeks. Because No. 2 is not an option for me. No. 2 is not an option, I will tell you that.”

ESPN Jaguars reporter Mike DiRocco ponied up and asked the question of Minshew; has he received any “crap” for his comment.

“How long have you been working on that one? It’s good,” picked Minshew. “No, I love it. It’s all mindset, it’s all having fun. That’s another thing I’ve been trying to focus on this camp, is just having fun. It’s a game we all love, and I think sometimes the worst thing you can do is put pressure on yourself. So, anything to keep it light, you know.”

Less than two years after he captured the attention of the NFL with his unlikely on-field magic as a rookie, is now playing second fiddle to Trevor Lawrence. The presumed franchise changing quarterback, Lawrence is tabbed as a generational talent and met every seemingly unattainable challenge put in front of him since high school. He’s not just the guy, he’s THE GUY. The one every team wanted and some were wiling to purge themselves for a chance to have.

Minshew could demand a trade. He may have and just kept it private.

“I’ve learned to let your agent handle all that stuff,” Minshew told local media on Friday.

He has the starting experience most guys his age can’t boast, and a record that stands out amongst former sixth round picks who were supposed to just be a back-up. He went 6-6 as a starter his rookie season, then 1-7 in the 2020 season, albeit having the Jaguars in close one score games nearly every week. A hand injury sidelined him following the bye week, and the Jaguars then played a losing game of musical quarterbacks between he, Mike Glennon and Jake Luton the rest of the season.

Sitting at 1-15, the Jaguars were the proud winners of the worst record, and as such, the landing place for No. 1 overall pick, Lawrence.

Minshew (15) watches as Lawrence (16) throws during drills. © Bob Self/Florida Times-Union

So where does that leave Minshew?



Burning the boats and fighting for his life, apparently.

“I can control how I work, how I prepare. So, I’m trying to get better every day. I think when you start playing the comparison game, you’re worrying about somebody else and not yourself, it’s only a negative impact. So, really, I’m just focusing on myself, trying to get better every day, trying to be the best leader I can be for these guys. That’s all the things I try to do.

“Like I said, I control what I can. I can’t control what team I play for, I control how I prepare, how I work, how I interact with the guys around me. So, those are the things I’m focusing on, and I believe if I do all the right things, I can play in this league as long as I want.”

In the meantime, he’ll continue to push Lawrence in a competition that has already been decided but one that has admittedly become more interesting in the past week. While Lawrence puts together jaw dropping moments with rookie mistakes, Minshew has remained dependably consistent. The former will ultimately and most likely deservedly win out over the latter. But the two are finding the competition is making each better during camp.

"Trevor is an awesome dude, super humble, coming in here ready to work, ready to learn,” noted Minshew. “It’s been a lot of fun working with him and I’m excited to continue to build that relationship.”

Head Coach Urban Meyer continues to rotate the two with the first team. The first week of training camp saw the duo trade out every other day. This second week of camp, Lawrence took first team reps every day until Friday, when Minshew as inserted back into the first team.

“All I ask for is a chance and they said they’ve given me that. And they have with the reps that I’ve been given. So, that’s all I can ask for. At that point, it’s up to me,” promised Minshew.

As teams find themselves with quarterbacks injured from camp, or in need of a starter in a hurry, Minshew’s name will undoubtedly come up in conversation, possibly even trade talks. He can use the upcoming three preseason games to remind teams of what he can do when not injured or benched while a team was looking for losses.

“Hopefully, we’re a little more of the hammer and not the nail this time around—because that was kind of what it felt like,” joked Minshew. “But I’m very excited with the guys that we’ve been working with. I feel like we’re executing at a high level, everybody we feel comfortable putting in there and that they know their job. So, I think that’s a huge thing for the preseason.”

It should be noted, for the record, historians relay Cortés “burn the boats” legend with a grain of salt. Some claim it was a motivational tactic, as Minshew told; some claim it was to keep his men from mutinying to Cuba and pledging their loyalty to the King of Spain as Cortés was planning to disengage from the Spanish government. Some claim it never actually happened at all, and just became a fishing legend passed down and grown through time.

Historical accuracy aside though, the message is clear. Gardner Minshew isn’t going down without a fight. And while unlike the Cortés legend, we actually know how this story will likely end, the fight will ultimately help Minshew, on this team or another, Lawrence and the Jaguars.