How Could the Chargers’ Eventual Decision on Phillip Rivers Impact the Jaguars?

The future of Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Phillip Rivers has been one of the most hotly debated topics amongst NFL circles in recent weeks, and this trend is likely to continue until a decision is made on Rivers. Will the Chargers move on? Will he start in Los Angeles in 2020?

The circumstances surrounding Rivers are interesting in large part because the veteran has been one of the league's best quarterbacks since being drafted in 2004, and he very well could have the Pro Football Hall of Fame awaiting him whenever he hangs up his cleats.

But the situation is also worth watching because of the domino effect the Chargers' eventual decision will have on the entire league. As we have written before, nearly every move each team makes impacts the other 31 franchises to some degree, no matter how big or small the impact is.

Such is the case with Rivers and the Jacksonville Jaguars, making the Rivers story one the Jaguars should be tracking closely.

As of now, it appears nobody really knows which way the Chargers are leaning. Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reported on an episode of The Herd this week that the Chargers had "moved on" from the quarterback, while Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the Chargers could potentially franchise tag their franchise passer.

But no matter what the Chargers decide, the Jaguars will be impacted.

If the Chargers decide to not have Rivers on the roster in 2020, they will instantly become one of the teams leading the charge in the quarterback market this offseason. One likely scenario would be the Chargers opting to replace Rivers via the 2020 NFL Draft. After all, Rivers has played 228 games for the Chargers over the last 16 seasons. It would make sense for them to want a new face of the franchise after such a lengthy run.

If the Chargers were to use a rookie quarterback to replace Rivers, the smart bet would be that Los Angeles would pick that quarterback with the sixth overall selection -- three picks before Jacksonville is on the board in this year's first round.

Los Angeles taking a quarterback at sixth overall, whether it be Justin Herbert, Jordan Love, or Tua Tagovailoa, would affect the Jaguars in a big way. With the Jaguars almost assuredly not selecting a quarterback at ninth overall, another passer being drafted before they are on the clock would push a talented player of need down the board for Jaguars.

The Chargers taking a quarterback could hypothetically give the Jaguars a better chance of drafting Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons, Auburn defensive tackle Derrick Brown, Georgia offensive tackle Andrew Thomas, or South Carolina defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw.

The Chargers could always select a quarterback at sixth overall regardless of if they stick with Rivers in 2020 or not, but the odds of a passer being drafted in that slot are obviously higher if Rivers is out of the picture.

If the Chargers do decide to start Rivers in 2020 and build around him with their first pick instead of drafting his replacement, this would, of course, mean they could draft a player on Jacksonville's radar.

Along with the draft implications, Rivers' departure from Los Angeles could actually bring him close to Jacksonville. The Indianapolis Colts have yet to publically back Jacoby Brissett as their starting quarterback moving forward, and while there has yet to be any reported interest in Rivers from them thus far, it isn't hard to connect the dots.

Rivers would give the Colts a veteran presence at quarterback to replace the less experienced Brissett, and he also shares a connection with Colts head coach Frank Reich. Reich was Rivers' position coach in Los Angeles in 2013 and then his offensive coordinator from 2014-2015.

Despite Rivers on a falling trajectory following a 2019 season which was one of the worst years of his career, the veteran landing with the Colts would be a worst-case scenario for the Jaguars. In nine career games vs. the Jaguars, Rivers has gone 7-2, completing 69.44% of his passes for 2,668 yards and 24 touchdowns with only five interceptions.

He has a 119.1 career quarterback rating vs. the cardiac cats in his career, showing complete domination game in and game out. He even shredded the Jaguars during his hapless 2019, completing 72.73% of his passes for 314 yards and three touchdowns in a 45-10 blowout.

What happens to Rivers is legitimately anyone's guess at this point. But no matter which way you view the peculiar situation from, one thing is certain: the Jaguars will be affected, and need to be watching closely.